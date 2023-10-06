How to Get Everamber in Genshin Impact

As the highly-anticipated Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update approaches, one Sumeru Talent material remains particularly sought-after — the elusive Everamber. A couple of fan-favourite characters from Fontaine require Everamber to reach their full potential, and among them is the recently released Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette.

Fontaine not only opened the doors to a new era of underwater exploration, but also brought to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters in their gripping Fontaine Archon Quest, propelling the game to new heights. Understandably, Genshin Impact players are eagerly seeking the Everamber to level up their favourite Fontainian characters!

However, the exact steps to acquire the precious Everamber are not clearly outlined in the game. Here is a guide on how to obtain Everamber, along with the necessary steps to do so.

Everamber location and how to unlock Apep’s domain

Currently, the only way to obtain Everamber is by defeating the weekly boss, Apep, also known as the Dendro Dragon. Everamber is dropped as a random reward from the Apep Tounce Domain, “The Realm of Beginnings,” located just south of Gavireh Lajavard, between the Girdle of the Sands Desert and Desert of Hadramaveth.

The Realm of Beginnings will be unlocked only after completing Nahida's Story Quest Sapientia Oromasdis: Act 2.

To obtain one Story Key, you must do 8 Daily Commissions and be at Adventure Rank 26. Since you can only complete 4 Commissions a day, it will take at least 4 days to acquire 2 Story Keys for Nahida Story Quest Acts 1 & 2.

It is important to note that Story Keys are not awarded automatically once the required eight daily commissions are complete. Genshin Impact players must actively go and redeem them from the “Story Quest” page in the “Quests” tab.

Everamber in-game description

According to its in-game description, the Everamber is “a piece of amber taken from the oasis within Apep. Inside the amber, a small, long-extinct insect remains frozen in time. To the tree, it was circumstance that led this little life to be wreathed within its amber. But for said life, this was fate. Following the heaven-sent disaster, wood, vines, roots, and all manner of flora withered and turned to dust. A great many life forms disappeared.

But in the stillness of amber, a nameless insect endures in this otherworldly oasis, reaching a future that no others of its kind could.”

What to use Everamber on

The Everamber is a character Talent ascension material. Players will need 6 Everamber to fully upgrade each talent of the following characters:

That was everything you need to know about obtaining Everamber and unlocking Apep's Trounce Domain!

