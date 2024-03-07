Arlecchino Kit Details Revealed in Genshin Impact Leaks

A Pyro powerhouse!

07 Mar 2024 8:04 PM +00:00

Despite her brief appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest, Arlecchino left a lasting impression on Genshin Impact players. Recent leaks about her kit have only intensified anticipation for her eventual banner debut!

Ranked fourth among the eleven formidable Fatui Harbingers, Arlecchino is sure to bring something new to the table, setting the battlefield (and meta) ablaze. Recent leaks suggest just that – a unique kit with the potential to unlock exciting gameplay possibilities.

Arlecchino leaked to be an Overload powerhouse with unique mechanics

Highly anticipated 5-star Pyro Polearm user, Arlecchino, has been the subject of exciting leaks from reliable sources like Uncle K and HXG. These leaks reveal her unique ability to modify the Overload reaction, similar to how Nilou modifies Bloom, opening doors to thrilling new gameplay possibilities.

As a result, Arlecchino is speculated to perform best as a main DPS in an Overload team, especially when paired with the 4-star Pyro character Chevreuse, due to her powerful Overload-boosting passives. However, Arlecchino will also excel in popular Vaporize teams alongside Hydro sub-DPS characters like Yelan and Furina.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Leaks further suggest Arlecchino's kit might revolve around HP modulation, similar to characters like Neuvillette and Wriothesley. This adds another layer of strategic depth to her gameplay.

Adding to the excitement, recent leaks reveal that Arlecchino's signature Polearm weapon will resemble a scythe. This aligns with HoYoverse's recent efforts to diversify weapon designs, as seen with Xianyun's fan-like "Crane's Echoing Call" Catalyst and Navia's axe-inspired "Verdict" Claymore.

Don't worry if you miss her signature weapon though! According to leaks, Arlecchino’s charged attack transforms her standard polearm into a scythe, offering a taste of the thematic weapon design.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Since her debut in the iconic "A Winter Night's Lazzo" trailer, Arlecchino’s striking white hair, signature red exes, and fierce demeanour have captivated Genshin Impact fans. Her involvement in the Fontaine storyline, stunning in-game model, and unique kit have further fueled anticipation, with players eager to get their hands on her when she's released!

Based on credible leaks, Arlecchino is set to receive her banner debut in Version 4.6, expected for release on 24 April 2024. While Chiori, the renowned fashion designer, headlines Version 4.5 banners, the hype for Arlecchino is palpable.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming Version 4.5 update in Genshin Impact? We've got you covered! Here's everything you need to know about Version 4.5 in our comprehensive guide, detailing its banners, events, and more. In honour of the game's return to Mondstadt, HoYoverse also introduced a brand-new banner type called Chronicled Wish, learn all about it here!

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

Chiori Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.