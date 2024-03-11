Genshin Impact Reveals Arlecchino Drip Marketing

"Father" is here!

HoYoverse has officially revealed the drip marketing for Arlecchino, one of the most anticipated characters from Genshin Impact's Fontaine cycle! Though her appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest was brief, Arlecchino's quick wit and ominous presence left a lasting impression on players.

Recent leaks about her kit only fueled the fire of anticipation for her eventual banner debut in Version 4.6, and now, this drip marketing has the community ablaze with excitement.

Genshin Impact reveals drip marketing for Arlecchino

We first caught a glimpse of Arlecchino back in July 2022 in a groundbreaking trailer showcasing eight of the remaining Fatui Harbingers of Snezhnaya. The white-haired Arlecchino, with her iconic red exes and enigmatic personality, immediately captivated the attention of Genshin fans.

Now, Genshin Impact confirms Arlecchino as an upcoming playable character. The post reveals some details about her: Dire Balemoon is her title, she wields a Pyro vision, and her Constellation is Ignis Purgatorius.

We also get a sneak peek of her official character splash art. Here, Arlecchino stands with her back turned, looking back with a neutral expression. Her left arm is outstretched, showcasing the back of her elaborate outfit with its signature white-black-red colour scheme.

In just under an hour, Arlecchino’s drip marketing has already reached over 90K likes on Genshin Impact’s official X account, which only showcases the community’s anticipation for her banner debut. Many players have commented on Arlecchino's unique design, praising HoYoverse for creating a more masculine character that deviates from the typical female character trope.

Among the 18 characters planned for the Fontaine cycle, Arlecchino stands out as a formidable Fatui Harbinger. As the main antagonist group in Genshin Impact, the Harbingers’ primary duties centre around furthering the Tsaritsa’s goal of overthrowing the Gods of Celestia and destabilising the nations under their purview. Her arrival marks the third Harbinger to join the playable roster, following Childe (Tartaglia) and Scaramouche (Wanderer).

As the curtain falls on the Fontaine storyline, Arlecchino’s arrival injects a sense of urgency and marks a return to the main plotline. Genshin Impact players can’t wait to learn more about her role in the quest to find our long-lost twin sibling!

While Chiori takes centre stage in the Version 4.5 banners starting 13 March, Arlecchino is set to arrive with Version 4.6, scheduled for release on 24 April 2024.

Interested in learning more about Arlecchino? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her in our comprehensive Arlecchino guide here, which includes details on her element, weapon, voice actors, and more. Details about her kit were leaked recently, find out more here.

