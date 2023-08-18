Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose: Locations, farming guide, and best uses

In Genshin Impact Version 4.0, a diverse array of elemental resources emerged for farming across different regions. These resources may vary in abundance, ranging from plentiful to scarce. Among these valuable finds is the Rainbow Rose, a precious rarity. As its name implies, this flower holds the key to levelling up your characters.

The Rainbow Rose is really rare and valuable in Genshin Impact 4.0. It's like a precious gem that can help level up your characters. But finding it can be tough if you don't know where to look.

This guide is here to help you. It will show you the best places to find Rainbow Roses and give you tips on how to get them. So, you can get on your way to collecting this special flower without any trouble.

Rainbow Rose farming guide

Rainbow Rose emerges as a distinctive local delicacy within the captivating realm of the Fontaine region, debuting alongside the advent of the game's new update. It primarily resides within the enchanting Beryl Region, This flower adorns the scenery with delicate, soft pink shades.

Rainbow Rose respawn time

Regarding the respawn time, the Rainbow Rose shows up again after 48 hours. We understand that waiting isn't fun, right? To speed up Lyney's Ascension, players can check out other players' worlds. This way, they can skip the natural waiting time for the flower to come back.

Rainbow Rose best uses

The Rainbow Rose primarily serves to enhance your characters' levels, particularly benefiting Lyney, with the possibility of more characters in the future. A total of 168 Rainbow Roses is essential to attain the ultimate Ascension materials. We have categorized the required quantity of Rainbow Roses per character level, simplifying comprehension for your convenience:

Character Level 20: 3x Rainbow Roses

Character Level 40: 10x Rainbow Roses

Character Level 50: 20x Rainbow Roses

Character Level 60: 30x Rainbow Roses

Character Level 70: 45x Rainbow Roses

Character Level 80: 60x Rainbow Roses

Another important use of Rainbow Roses is for crafting uses. You can craft hydroculus echo stone using these flowers which will help you to upgrade the Hydro Archon Statue. For crafting it, you require 5 rainbow roses, 5 romarins, 1 crystal chip, and 500 Mora. We can leave it another day to discuss it in detail. Meanwhile, it is time to see efficient farming locations for Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact.

Rainbow Rose locations

Within the Genshin Impact's Fontaine region, a collection of 73 Rainbow Roses is spread across its five distinct map areas. While the quantity of roses varies among these areas, selecting an optimal route can significantly economize your time and effort.

Behind of Court of Fontaine

A fruitful starting point for Rainbow Rose farming is found behind the Court of Fontaine. This location resides in the northwestern sector of Fontaine's capital city. As indicated on the map provided, a sum of 23 Rainbow Roses awaits your harvest. This abundance is partitioned into two distinct regions: the elevated hill area contains 13, while the southern section contains 10 of these exquisite blooms.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: hoyolab map

Entrance of Court of Fontaine

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: hoyolab map

Once you've gathered Rainbow Roses from the Court of Fontaine's rear outskirts, you can shift your attention to the entrance of the Court itself. In this area, you'll find a sum of five Rainbow Roses ready for collection.

Around Fountaine of Lucine, Marcotte Station, and Opera Epiclese

click to enlarge + 4 hoyolab map

After gathering Rainbow Roses at the Court of Fontaine, your next stop can be the areas near the Fountain of Lucine. Look at the image above for the exact spots. Around the main Fountain area, you'll find a total of nine roses. A bit higher up from the fountain, you'll discover Marcotte Station where you can gather five more roses.

Mount Automnequi: Elynas & West Slopes

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: hoyolab map

Finally, the majority of the Rainbow Roses are clustered in the middle and lower parts of the Elynas and West Slopes of Mount Automnequi areas. Below Elynas, you'll find 22 roses, and across the water, on Mount Automequi, there are five more roses waiting for you. To find these exact spots, you can refer to the image provided above.

That's all you need to know about the Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose locations, farming guide, and best uses! If you are interested in learning more about Fontaine, we've got you covered. Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters here. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!