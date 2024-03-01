Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish Banner: Characters, weapons, and more

A chance to reunite with long-lost favourites!

A new banner type, the Chronicled Wish, arrives in Genshin Impact with the Version 4.5 update! Offering a chance to acquire long-lost favourites, this banner caters to players who missed out on specific characters or weapons.

The Chronicled Wish banner differs from standard and limited banners by providing a curated pool of 5-star characters and weapons that you can chart a path towards. This allows players to fill out their collection with units they might have missed previously.

With that, said here’s everything you need to know about the first iteration of the Chronicled Wish banner!

The Chronicled Wish banner will debut alongside the Version 4.5 update, slated for release on 13 March 2024.

While the recent Q&A revealed "Chronicled Wish" events will occur "from time to time," the specific release schedule and whether it's a recurring banner remains unclear. Stay tuned for further updates!

Chronicled Wish banner characters and weapons (Version 4.5)

In Version 4.5, players will get the chance to pull for the following 5-star characters in the Chronicled Wish banner:

Eula

Mona

Albedo

Klee

Diluc

Jean

These 5-star weapons will be available on the first Chronicled Wish banner:

Claymore : Beacon of the Reed Sea, Song of Broken Pines, Wolf's Gravestone, Skyward Blade

: Beacon of the Reed Sea, Song of Broken Pines, Wolf's Gravestone, Skyward Blade Catalyst : Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, Skyward Atlas

: Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, Skyward Atlas Swords : Skyward Blade, Aquila Favonius

: Skyward Blade, Aquila Favonius Polearm : Skyward Spine

: Skyward Spine Bow: Hunter's Path, Skyward Harp

Chronicled Wish banner explained

A new type of banner will be available starting from Verison 4.5: the Chronicled Wish. Using “Chronicled Path”, players can chart a specific path towards their desired character or weapon, requiring only a maximum of 1 Fate Point to guarantee your target. Additionally, you're guaranteed an item that matches your target type. This means if you're pulling for a 5-star character, you'll always receive a character.

It's important to note that these new banners will only feature 5-star characters who have had at least three previous character event wishes and haven't appeared in recent banners.

The wish guarantee count continues to accumulate and carries over within the Chronicled Wish system, and is independent from other Wish types. However, Fate Points are specific to each Chronicled Wish banner and reset to 0 upon the banner's conclusion.

While players will still have to battle against the pesky 50/50, many view this new banner as a fantastic opportunity to finally acquire characters or weapons they may have missed out on previously!

That was everything you need to know about the new banner type, Chronicled Wish, coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.5!

