Best games arriving in 2020 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – The Elder Scrolls, Halo: Infinite, Breath of the Wild & more

2020 is going to be one of the biggest years for gaming in a decade.

With so many upcoming games of 2020 on the list, and two next-gen consoles now confirmed for an end of 2020 delivery, it’s going to be a busy year!

With plenty of highly anticipated games in store, including Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 and The Elder Scrolls 6, we really will be spoilt for choice.

This list covers all of the most exciting releases we’ll be seeing in 2020 on a variety of platforms, and it’s looking like a very exciting year for gamers!

Let’s not waste any time – here’s the list.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Release date: TBC

Consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X

This screenshot, taken from the prequel Skyrim, shows the open-world that the community is edging to get back to

After years of waiting, Bethesda finally confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is on its way, releasing a short teaser trailer at E3 2018 to get the community excited.

That trailer in question reveals very little, but that hasn’t stopped fans on Reddit from posting their location theories – some of which are rather convincing.

Read about the three things Bethesda need to include in the next Elder Scrolls game

The trailer could point at a whole host of settings for the long-awaited sequel, so it would be best to explore the rumours in a cautious manner.

This canonical RPG is likely to stay in production for quite some time, as Bethesda Softworks is trying to get another sci-fi RPG out in time for next-generation consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077

Release date: April 16th 2020

Consoles: PC, PS4, Xbox One.

Keanu Reeves features as Johnny Silverhand – a digital ghost that lives on in the head of the game’s protagonist, V.

It seems like a lifetime ago that Cyberpunk 2077‘s first teaser trailer popped up, but we are now just a few months away from finally returning to Night City.

Recent trailers and gameplay have shown us a few of the new features coming to Mike Pondsmith’s game, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the return of the dystopian RPG.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk creator sheds details on two of the game’s biggest gangs

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the art book that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

It does look surprisingly small in terms of the city footprint – assuming it doesn’t continue much further north – but there is no need to get upset.

While The Witcher 3 has a bigger map, it doesn’t utilize vertical space with giant buildings and skyscrapers, which Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely brimming with.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also offer a fully customizable experience, as when you load the game, you’ll get to create your own character (a mercenary named V) and select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Release date: TBC

Platforms: Switch

This shot (taken from the short teaser trailer) features Zelda and Link wandering through abandoned ruins – but are they alone?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to be one of the highest-grossing games of 2020, considering the immense success its predecessor saw at Google Switch’s launch in March 2017.

Breath of the Wild 2 is still in development, and though an 82-second teaser trailer released recently, it hasn’t given away much at all.

Absolutely everything coming to Breath of the Wild 2

That said, there are a few scenes in the trailer that have given birth to a host of fan theories, and some of them are rather convincing.

We’re pretty used to seeing Zelda as a damsel in distress, but she could finally become an optional playable character in the sequel, or even a fully playable heroine.

An interview between IGN and Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed that the sequel is going to have a much darker tone than Breath of the Wild.

“The new Breath of the Wild or the sequel to it, it’s not necessarily going to be related to Majora’s Mask or inspired by it… What we showed you currently is a little darker,” Aonuma said.

And if the Twilight Princess’ darker tone was in response to the far cheerier Wind Waker game, we can expect Breath of the Wild 2 to be a lot more haunting than the original.

Starfield

Release date: TBC

Consoles: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The upcoming sci-fi RPG’s trailer is rather short, but paints a great picture of where the game will be set.

Starfield is Bethesda Softworks’ next big project, and it has allegedly been in the making for the best part of a decade.

We’ve heard that the science-fiction RPG is set to release before The Elder Scrolls 6, despite all of the hype surrounding the Skyrim sequel.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Starfield

It looks like Starfield will launch just in time for next-gen platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X‘s release in the ‘Holiday’ period of 2020.

However, Bethesda may be facing major development issues on the new game, with a Reddit leak suggesting that director Todd Howard is “more absent” than ever, as he is now having to work on several Bethesda titles at once.

The community is concerned that development issues could make Starfield a bad game, however, Reddit leaks can’t always be trusted.

And while the Starfield release date may be a ways off yet, Howard has confirmed that parts of the game are already in an operational state.

Doom Eternal

Release date: March 20th 2020

Consoles: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

A new Battle mode will feature in the game, where players will be placed in a 2v1 battle to the death

Doom Eternal is the sequel to 2016’s Doom – and it looks even faster, more chaotic and gore-filled than ever before.

The release date has been pushed back to March next year, delaying our gratification of tearing through hordes of the undead with our bare hands.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Doom Eternal

Judging from what we’ve seen in the gameplay trailers, it’s going to be worth the wait.

With a larger backdrop to the blood-fuelled action and new online multiplayer modes confirmed for the game, there’s plenty to get excited about.

It looks like players will get a good amount of demon-bashing out of Doom Eternal, with an estimated playtime of “18-22 hours”.

Doom Eternal will also see the return of classic demons such as the Pain Elemental, Archvile and Arachnotron, alongside an array of new demons like the Doom Hunter and the corrupted Marauders.

Click ‘Next” to continue reading through our list of ‘Best Games Arriving in 2020’