Xbox 2020 release date: pre-order, games, price, graphics and more about the Xbox Series X!

The Xbox Series X has been unveiled by Microsoft with it arriving towards the end of this year.

However, Series X is just the name of the new family of console – the actual name of the hardware is the ‘Xbox’ (yes, like the original 2001 console).

Xbox 2020 release date

Gamers can expect to see the Xbox Series X console launch sometime between October and December 2020, in the ‘holiday’ window of 2020.

It shares the exact same rumoured launch date window as that of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

We may be able to take some clues of the exact date by looking into the past consoles Microsoft has announced.

TEASE: Under its former guise ‘Project Scarlett’ the new Xbox is set to arrive in November next year

The Xbox One was released on November 22, 2013, in North America, as the successor of the Xbox 360.

The 360, widely regarded as the best console in the Xbox’s lifespan, was also released on November 22.

Looking at these, it looks as though the 22nd could be earmarked for release – however, this has not been confirmed by Microsoft.

We’ll likely see the first glimpse of the Xbox 2020 at E3 in June, where it’ll go head to head with Sony’s PS5.

A lot can change in a few years

The Xbox One is a very, very different console to what Microsoft intended it to be.

Gone is the Kinect, one of the system’s signature features, making way for more power to become a games console proper, rather than a ‘family entertainment system’ it was originally intended to be.

RIP: The Kinect is no more, making room for a more genuine gaming experience

The result was what many people saw as an underpowered piece of kit – ultimately resulting in the Xbox One X, a supercharged version of the console using a very different technical architecture, which rocketed the Xbox into 4K territory (along with PS4 Pro).

What’s clear from Xbox Series X is that Microsoft knows exactly what this is. The tower structure nods to gaming PC – and the performance will be some two times faster than the Xbox One X.

