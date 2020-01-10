Hellblade 2: Trailer, song, release date, graphics, Xbox, PS4, in engine, analysis & more

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to arrive sometime between late 2020 and early, with excitement growing for the sequel of one of the most under-appreciated games of the last decade.

The big news thus far is that Hellblade 2 is one of the first games confirmed for the new Xbox Series X.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trailer from the next smash from Ninja Theory.

Trailer

The sequel was revealed with a hard-hitting trailer that didn’t give much away in terms of plot or gameplay.

It was allegedly made entirely in-engine on the Xbox Series X, which could explain the stunning graphics on display.

The spooky tones of the trailer reflect the discomfort of the Hellblade series, with protagonist Senua suffering from psychosis.

Trailer music

The song in the trailer is In Maidjan by experimental folk band Heilung.

Listen to Haielung on Spotify here.

Trailer release date

The trailer landed on December 13, 2019, but we can expect a further trailer depicting gameplay ahead of release.

The game’s release date is set to arrive after Xbox Series X, but isn’t one of the new console’s launch titles. That suggests that at the very earliest, it will arrive in December 2020.

Expect a second trailer to be online during the summer of 2020.

