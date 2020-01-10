Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Hellblade 2: Trailer, song, release date, graphics, Xbox, PS4, in engine, analysis & more

The sequel to the BAFTA-winning smash arrives on the new Xbox. Here's the first peak.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to arrive sometime between late 2020 and early, with excitement growing for the sequel of one of the most under-appreciated games of the last decade.

The big news thus far is that Hellblade 2 is one of the first games confirmed for the new Xbox Series X.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trailer from the next smash from Ninja Theory.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

Trailer 

The sequel was revealed with a hard-hitting trailer that didn’t give much away in terms of plot or gameplay. 

It was allegedly made entirely in-engine on the Xbox Series X, which could explain the stunning graphics on display.

The spooky tones of the trailer reflect the discomfort of the Hellblade series, with protagonist Senua suffering from psychosis.

Trailer music

The song in the trailer is In Maidjan by experimental folk band Heilung.

Listen to Haielung on Spotify here.

Trailer release date

The trailer landed on December 13, 2019, but we can expect a further trailer depicting gameplay ahead of release.

The game’s release date is set to arrive after Xbox Series X, but isn’t one of the new console’s launch titles. That suggests that at the very earliest, it will arrive in December 2020.

Expect a second trailer to be online during the summer of 2020.

Click “Next” to read about the plot to Hellblade 2…

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

I am RealSport's Editor-in-Chief having covered almost everything across the board on the platform. Starting with content on football and the Chinese Super League, I have expanded into esports and gaming, via a stint as rugby editor.

With RS now focused on gaming and working alongside Gfinity, I led the site's coverage on the football titles of FIFA, Football Manager and PES. This has enabled me to cover official esports events such as the FIFA eWorld Cup, FUT Champions Cups and the Gfinity FIFA Series.

Elsewhere, I have been published in The Sunday Times and Variety magazine, as well as working in the offices of Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Hampshire CCC.

