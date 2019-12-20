The Elder Scrolls 6 Theories: Leaked Bethesda memo hints at the location of the sixth instalment

We hadn’t heard a thing about The Elder Scrolls 6 until Bethesda’s showcase at E3 2019, but considering the wait since the last news we heard, the trailer was a little underwhelming.

The Elder Scrolls series tends to move from one location to the next between major instalments, so we are pretty sure that you won’t be exploring Morrowind in the upcoming game.

We’ve sifted through the news and looked for any emerging patterns, so that we can deliver the most credible theories to our readers.

Continue reading for all the details on this memo leak, as it carries more substance than you would expect.

High Rock

High Rock is the home of the Bretons, Tamriel’s humans who are most proficient at practising magic.

This was one of the locations used in The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall, and also featured more recently in The Elder Scrolls Online‘s second expansion, so we are not very convinced that it will be used in the new game.

Hammerfell

Directly across the bay from High Rock is the province of Hammerfell.

We explored Hammerfell in Daggerfall, and the 1998 action game Redguard also covered some of it. It would make a nice change of pace, but it doesn’t seem right.

If we eliminate every location we have already explored, that means excluding Cyrodiil, Morrowind, Skyrim, High Rock and Hammerfell from the equation.

Somewhere new?

If The Elder Scrolls 6 is to take us somewhere new (which it may not), then that leaves Valenwood, Elsweyr, and Black Marsh, home of the Wood Elves, Khajiit, and Argonians, respectively.

But which seems most likely?

Most of the map has already featured in the Elder scrolls series

Online rumours are heavily pointing towards Black Marsh, though there isn’t actually any evidence to back this rumour.

That said, the region’s swampy marshlands and network of islands would make for an interesting geographic shape up.

Bethesda’s internal memo

There is, however, some weight to the rumour that Elder Scrolls 6 could be set in Valenwood (the home of the Bosmer) as it’s an area of Tamriel that Bethesda hasn’t explored much.

The rumour is based on an internal Bethesda memo leaked way back in 2014.

Many fans believed that this ‘leak’ was a hoax, but there was no evidence to back this

In this memo, Bethesda employees were warned against using the terms ‘Fallout: Nuka World’, ‘Elder Scrolls VI’ and ‘Project Greenheart’.

Fallout 4 players may well recognise the name Fallout: Nuka World as it ended up becoming a huge DLC release for Bethesda’s last main Fallout game.

With Tamriel geeks knowing that Greenheart is actually a city in the region of Valenwood, this could all but confirm that the next game is set there.

But this is just speculation, and with the game set to drop in 2021 at the earliest, we won’t be receiving a confirmation of this anytime soon.