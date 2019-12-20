The Elder Scrolls 6: Everything there is to know about the upcoming sequel – Release date, trailer, story, location rumours, VR & more

Bethesda’s commitments to Starfield and Fallout 76 have slowed down progress on The Elder Scrolls 6 considerably, but devs have reassured fans that the game is very much in development and on its way.

Not anytime soon, though.

We hadn’t heard a thing about The Elder Scrolls 6 until Bethesda’s showcase at E3 2019, but considering the wait since the last news we heard, the trailer was a little underwhelming.

Despite the nature of the trailer, a series of rumours about the location of the 6th instalment have been circulating.

READ MORE: 3 things that need to feature in Elder Scrolls 6

We have gathered all news and rumours regarding The Elder Scrolls sequel and will be posting updates with information as we receive it, so bookmark this piece and check back in when you can.

Release date

When asked about Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield at a PAX East Panel in March, Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard said it is “going to be a long time” before we get to see either of the highly anticipated titles

EPIC – We still have some time before we can get our hands on the game

Based on this quote, I wouldn’t expect to be playing The Elder Scrolls 6 any time soon. We don’t have a full title for the game, a year in which it will be released or what consoles the game will be playable on!

However, confirmation from Bethesda that they will be renewing the series is good enough news – for now.

Where will it be set?

In an interview with Eurogamer, Todd Howard confirmed that the team had settled on the location – but he wouldn’t give anything away.

A map featuring the Empire of Tamriel

We’re willing to bet that, just like the rest of the titles in the series, Elder Scrolls 6 is going to be set in the continent of Tamriel (the map of which is above).

READ MORE: The Elder Scrolls 6 Theories: Bethesda’s leaked memo hints at a new location

For a more thorough understanding of where The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set, check out our other piece focusing on the most convincing fan theories here.

Click ‘Next’ to continue reading…