Half-Life Alyx Gameplay: VR hardware, Oculus Quest, PC exclusiveness &...

Half Life: Alyx

Half-Life Alyx Gameplay: VR hardware, Oculus Quest, PC exclusiveness & more

The VR hardware you choose to play with will matter, so you need to find what suits your play style.

Valve Software’s Half-Life: Alyx is just a few months away from launch, and since it requires a VR headset, lots of players might be considering a major hardware purchase right now. 

Look away now console fans – there’s nothing confirmed for you. Alyx seems, for the immediate future anyway, to be a PC exclusive.

Those of you wondering what will the gameplay be like – we’ve got some answers for you.

Continue reading for all the information.

VR Gameplay

The gold standard is Valve’s own Index, with its high-end construction and unique controllers — but that requires a lot of setup and a lot of money. 

The cheaper alternative is the Oculus Quest, which can now be tethered to a PC — but it’s got simpler controllers and a front-heavy design. 

Valve recently invited Tested founders Will Smith and Norman Chan to play a few hours of the upcoming game on a bunch of different PC VR headset systems.

FOR THE RESISTANCE: Half Life: Alyx will see you help the resistance battle the Combine on the streets of city 17

These included the Index, the Quest, the Oculus Rift S, the first-generation Vive, and the newer HTC Vive Cosmos. 

The systems handle simple actions like walking, reloading weapons, and using gravity gloves to move objects, in various different ways.

The Index controllers, as expected, seemed like the best way to play. 

A lot of game elements apparently involve throwing, and since the Index controllers are strapped to your hands, you can completely release your grip like you would with a real object. 

So for those of you who are interested in committing to Half-Life’s VR exclusive dream, we would advise that you start testing out different hardware and finding what suits your playstyle best.

Julian Sims

Written by

I started at RealSport covering football and basketball content, though my passion for esports has compelled me to expand my knowledge and explore the diversity of the gaming community.

I currently lead the site's new category RealFeatures - a collection of pieces focusing on special events, noteworthy games and important figures within the world of esports.

 

