Dying Light 2 Gameplay: Interactive environment, Graphics, Map & more

It looks like we are going to have to wait quite a few more months to get a taste of Dying Light 2, as the developers recently kicked the release date further back.

The original game is a timeless masterpiece that still gets millions of players a month, so the development team can be forgiven for taking their time.

However, while Techland has kept us entertained over the past year with trailers, descriptions of the environment and concept art, we are getting impatient!

Follow the story below for more information on the Dying Light sequel’s latest features.

Gameplay

In a short teaser trailer released last year, we were introduced to the protagonist of the series and The City – an Ottoman-Esque metropolis that represents humanity’s last true stand on Earth.

Fifteen years have now passed since the events of Dying Light, and the uninfected population has gradually shrunk, while the infection has continued to spread and evolve across the globe.

In one version of the plot shown in a recent gameplay demo, you join the side of the Peacekeepers – a faction that has a monopoly over all the running water.

The City is on the brink of collapse with drinking water taps running dry, so a local tavern owner named Frank takes it upon himself to set up a meeting between the Peacekeepers, the Scavengers, and a mysterious figure called the Colonel.

The Colonel leads a group called the renegades, who reside in a shielded water treatment plant with the means to resupply the city.

Unsurprisingly the meeting goes south and Frank is shot by one the renegades. and this is where we make the first big choice – give Frank aid, or avenge him by pursuing the renegades’ truck.

The reigns are truly left in the hands of the player in the Dying Light sequel, which pairs particularly well with Techland’s new interactive environment.

We think Dying Light 2 will be a truly unique experience that other RPG’s will struggle to compete with.

Interactive environment

In the Dying Light sequel, the plot will be an organic, reactive creation that can head in a vast array of directions (directions that can be traced back to specific decisions you make in the game).

Concept art courtesy of Techland

Techland tells us that the map is four times bigger than its predecessor’s, and while a load of the game’s content can be seen in one single play-through, you’ll want to explore the rest.

We are very much intrigued, having been shown around 30 minutes of gameplay in a presentation at E3. Players will regularly have to make big decisions about the way the game’s action unfolds – and the consequences of those choices will be far-reaching.

One decision could decide if your player lives or dies, unlocks a certain region of the map that was previously inaccessible, or joins a faction that influences the running of The City – the progression is in your hands.

The infected

Biters are an overly-aggressive form of the infected (image credit: Dying Light Fandom)

The Harran Virus can and will alter the infected’s biology when the sun goes down.

During the day, the infected are lethargic and cumbersome and lack the ability to climb or run after a player (with the exception of “Virals”), enabling the player to move more freely.

At night, the infected tend to be stronger and more agile, making it more dangerous for the player to roam around.

There are so many different types and stages of infection that we are only covering the common types:

The infected start as a “Viral” (someone who only just got bitten and infected with the Harran Virus), so they still show traces of humanity and are at their quickest and most dangerous at this point.

After some time in that state, they turn into a “Biter”, which is pretty much a regular zombie. A Biter will try to grab you and infect you, or just eat you. The sunlight is dangerous to them, and they are slow-moving, unlike a Viral.

The final path of evolution for the infected is where they turn into the “Volatiles”, and these are the most dangerous infected archetype. They have the potential to become extreme predators when the sun disappears, so if you see them, there is no point in fighting – just run for your life.