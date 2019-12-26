Best PS4 games of the decade: PUBG, Grand Theft Auto V & more

A crazy decade is coming to an end.

We’ve had everything from Brexit to President Trump, and Fyre Festival to the Oscars blunder.

For every disaster, there has been a beautiful game for us to plug into and forget about everything else.

Whether PS4 or Xbox One had the best run in the decade is up to debate – so we have split them up, and here we look at the best PlayStation 4 games of the last 10 years.

10. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Year: 2017

Developer: Ninja Theory

A visual masterclass, Hellblade must go down as one of the forgotten great games of the decade.

Brilliant camerawork and genius audio help you get inside Senua’s head as she deals with psychosis on her quest to save the soul of her dead lover.

No mini-map and no markers, the game perfectly translates as what the protagonist is feeling – loss. This is underlined by dying too many times, where you will need to start the whole game again (or do you?).

9. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition)

Year: 2016

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

It was hard to build on the smash that Skyrim was on PS3 and Xbox 360, but its upgrade to next-gen took the game to a completely new level.

READ MORE: The best PS4 games to buy this Christmas

One of the finest games we’ve seen was revived thanks to remarkable graphics, and there are hundreds of mods available to customise the game to your desire.

Of course, the premise of Skyrim remains the same with well over 100 hours of gameplay, but further story additions to next-gen could have taken it even higher up the list.

8. Last of Us

Year: 2014

Developer: Naughty Dog

Exclusive to PlayStation, it’s tough for Xbox players that they didn’t get to play Naughty Dog smash hit Last of Us.

As brilliant is the fighting and AI are on the game, it has beautiful balance with its characters. Joel and daughter Ellie’s story is told brilliantly, despite having to fight the undead as well as the living.

Last of Us was initially released on PS3 in 2013 but was taken up a notch when it reached next-gen a year later. With Last of Us 2 in the pipeline for PS5, expect that to make the same shortlist in 10 years’ time.

7. Rocket League

Year: 2015

Developer: Psyonix

You can argue that if it hadn’t been for Rocket League, Fortnite would not have had its success. The Psynoix title first arrived on PS4 and Windows completely free – and transformed the concept of gaming.

READ MORE: PS5 price and suspected release date

Putting rockets on cars and having them play football just makes perfect sense – with the game hugely popular (and frustrating) for professional and casual gamers alike.

Where it goes on next-gen remains to be seen, but the pick-up-and-play factor of the title should see it emerge once again in the years ahead.

6. God of War

Year: 2018

Developer: Sony Santa Monica

Developed by Sony, this was the big PS4 release we were all waiting for – it was just a shame the wait took almost five years.

It may have been a reboot of the God of War franchise we saw on PS2 and PS3, but the switch to the Norse era was perfect.

The near-perfect combat was to be expected, but we didn’t see the delicate side coming from the protagonist Kratos. His dealing with fatherhood combine with what it means to be human, cutting through the violence and incredible imagery of what is a fantastic game.

5. Red Dead Redemption 2

Year: 2018

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Had the original Red Dead Redemption been released on PS4, it would have been a contender for top spot – but the much expanded RDR 2 (including the old map of the original) is still a very fine game.

READ MORE: PlayStation Store’s Christmas Deals

The visuals are astonishing with the scenery of the wild west receiving an almost unfathomable sense of detail. Hear gunfire? Go and investigate and be rewarded with a situation that you have the option to sort.

Other characters flinch when a gun is fired near them, and we haven’t even got into the main plot of the game – which actually takes a back seat in this incredible open worlder. It acts as a prequel to the original, as outlaws battle with the law to continue their success.

4. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Year: 2018

Developer: PUBG Corporation

Fortnite’s big bad brother, PUBG is there for players who what a more hardcore and realistic battle royale.

It took almost a year for it to come to PS4, but with a four-star rating on the PlayStation store from over 6,000 reviewers, it was worth the wait.

Of course, it does not have the variation and phenomenon that Fortnite has, but it did pave the way for battle royale titles.

Click “Next” to see the top three ranked games of the decade