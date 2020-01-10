Hellblade 2: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Gameplay, Xbox Series X, PS4, PC & everything else there is to know about the Senua Saga

At the recent Game Awards, a host of new games and consoles set to release in 2020 were unveiled.

The biggest of these reveals was probably the unveiling of Microsoft’s next-gen console, Xbox Series X.

We were slightly let down after hearing nothing about Nintendo’s upcoming Zelda sequel, nor anything on GTA 6 or the sixth instalment to the Elder Scrolls series.

However, we got word that the sequel to a dark, psychological adventure game inspired by Norse mythology is in the making – and we’re not talking about God of War.

No, we’re talking about Hellblade II, where the story of the troubled protagonist Senua is continued.

For all the information we have on the upcoming sequel’s plot, release date, and what consoles it will feature on, continue reading below.

Release date

Senua’s Saga was surprisingly announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a heart-pumping reveal trailer.

HEROINE: The strong female protagonist Senua is back

The announcement told us that Hellblade 2 is coming to Microsoft’s next-gen console as well as PC, but fell short of a release date.

However, knowing that Xbox Series X isn’t releasing until late 2020 (sometime between October and December) tells us that Hellblade 2 won’t be about until after that date.

It’s one of the first confirmed Xbox Series X games (along with Halo: Infinite) but Microsoft didn’t refer to it as a launch title, suggesting that it could launch a few months after the new Xbox.

By our calculations, this puts Hellblade 2’s release date in the ‘early 2021’ time period.

Plot

For those who didn’t play the original game, it followed a Pict warrior named Senua on her quest to save the soul of her dead lover, Dillion.

HARROWING: Senua returns to her village to find that everyone she knew was massacred by Norsemen

Dillion was sacrificed in a ‘blood eagle’ by an army of Norsemen, along with the rest of the village – nasty stuff.

Senua faces various obstacles on her journey; hearing numerous voices in her head, suffering from violent hallucinations, and being pursued by the Darkness to name a few.

However, it is through these hallucinations that Senua’s backstory is revealed to the player.

It’s now been three years since we’ve seen the hard-as-nails female protagonist, and we’re more than ready to undergo another twisted quest alongside her.

