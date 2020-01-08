Cyberpunk 2077: A fully customisable game – character creation, morality system, post-launch multiplayer, pre-order & more

CD Projekt‘s latest development is Cyberpunk 2077, an M-rated RPG focusing on dynamic decision-making and unique quests, releasing on April 16th 2020.

Once you’ve loaded the game, you’ll get to create your own character (a mercenary named V) and select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

Players will also be able to customise V’s hair, tattoos, clothing, voice and backstory, amongst a host of other features.

Custom characters

Until E3 2019 we had very little idea that character creation would be a feature in the game, but CDP’s quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz shed some light on the feature to Gamasutra, explaining that character creation won’t be limited by gender.

We only caught a glimpse of the character creation screen on the demo, but the levels of customisation are allegedly endless

“One of the things we want to do in the final game is to give players as many options of customisation in the beginning of the game as we can.”

For example, the ‘Cool’ stat will determine how well you handle stress and impact a multitude of abilities, including weapon accuracy.

The demo also showed us that we will be able to change V’s strength, constitution, intelligence, reflexes and technology.

Finally, backstories can also be chosen, with each type having an origin story, unique dialogue options and place of birth. These paths include Nomad, Corpo and Street Kid, and you’ll have to make your decision early on.

Morality system

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you play the game and progress through the story without killing a single person – a notion that will please fans who don’t enjoy the bloodshed.

Concept art courtesy of CD Projekt

CD Projekt confirmed after E3 2018 that most of the weapons will have non-lethal options – with an exception to single-purpose weapons like the bazooka.

In an interview between GamingBolt and Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the topic of morality mechanics was brought up – when asked if the game could be completed without killing anyone, Tomaszkiewicz answered:

“To complete it non-lethally you have to be very good at stealth”, so you would be wise to invest in points that add to V’s stealth and use weapons that allow you to incapacitate an enemy, rather than kill them.

This seems very similar to the mechanics used in The Witcher 3, where moral choices were left in the hands of the player, leaving them with a truly bespoke experience.

