BREAKING* Dying Light 2 delayed: New release date, next gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

Dying Light was a smash hit when it dropped in January 2015. With strong user and critic reviews, the parkour & zombie slasher took open-world play to another level and amped up the gore factor.

There was a lot of excitement when Dying Light 2 was announced.

Originally set for a 2019 launch, it was pushed back to spring 2020.

But unfortunately you are going to have wait a little longer to hack your way through the undead once again.

Dying Light 2 delayed

CLIMB IT ALL: Dying Light opened up the city for those with an eye for parkour

In the wake of Cyberpunk 2077 and Last of Us 2 getting delayed it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a major title pushed back.

Developers Techland released a statement saying that once again Dying Light 2 will be delayed.

“We were initially aiming for a spring 2020 release, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision” said CEO Pawet Marchewka in a statement on Twitter.

“We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”

What does this mean for the game?

UNDEAD: Dying Light had some of the most rewarding Zombie combat ever

Players had hoped to re-visit Harran soon, but as information has been thin on the ground since a gameplay teaser at E3 2018.

The voice of the trailer is different from that of Kyle Crane, suggesting that in the 15-year gap between the original and the sequel things have not gone well in the city.

Updated parkour skills, mechanics, and of course combat will dominate the gameplay, while new graphics promise to enhance the gore factor.

What about Next Gen?

NEW LOGO: It looks familiar…

This delay pushes Dying Light 2 right into the waiting arms of the next-gen consoles. Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X both boast impressive specs and amazing visual capabilities that will wow gamers across the world.

With the game seemingly clashing with their rumoured October and November release dates it will be interesting to see what Techland do.

Will they push the game back into 2021 to upgrade it and optimise for next-gen? Or will they try and squeeze Dying Light 2 in before players trade in their PS4 and Xbox One?

Either way, we are excited to smash zombies to bits once again.