BREAKING* Cyberpunk 2077: Release date has been delayed

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again.

Let’s not beat around the bush – we are gutted.

The sci-fi RPG was set to make it out for its April release date, but the game’s developer CD Projekt Red revealed today that it is now coming September 17, 2020.

Here’s how the developer explained it in a statement on Twitter:

This should give the studio more time to polish the game before it launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

