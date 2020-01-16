Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

*BREAKING* Cyberpunk 2077: Release date has been delayed

Cyberpunk 2077

*BREAKING* Cyberpunk 2077: Release date has been delayed

CD Projekt Red's big hit is still arriving in 2020, but will need to wait a little longer.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again.

Let’s not beat around the bush – we are gutted.

The sci-fi RPG was set to make it out for its April release date, but the game’s developer CD Projekt Red revealed today that it is now coming September 17, 2020.

Here’s how the developer explained it in a statement on Twitter:

This should give the studio more time to polish the game before it launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything we know about Cyberpunk 2020

Tags

Julian Sims

Written by

I started at RealSport covering football and basketball content, though my passion for esports has compelled me to expand my knowledge and explore the diversity of the gaming community.

I currently lead the site's new category RealFeatures - a collection of pieces focusing on special events, noteworthy games and important figures within the world of esports.

 

0 Comments

log in

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.