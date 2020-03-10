Watch Dogs Legion Storyline: Location, Plot, Characters, Gameplay & more

A new year has arrived, with a new Watch Dogsset to arrived in 2020 and London is the setting for the latest instalment in the franchise.

Just like the last two games, the representation of England's capital city will lean more towards the side of fiction - a futuristic post-Brexit metropolis where gangs and rival factions battle on the streets.

Which brings us nicely on to the plot.

Plot

The story puts you in the London branch of the DedSec hacker group, who are battling a regime that has taken control of the United Kingdom, via a state-of-the-art surveillance system called ctOS.

The big selling point to Legion is that every character you meet can be recruited and controlled, as you build up your very own resistance movement.

BREXIT MEANS BREXIT: The game is set in a futuristic, post-Brexit London

Each character has their own background and skillset - as well as providing a dynamic influence on the story.

"We chose London as a setting before the Brexit debate was even happening," Watch Dogs Legion creative director Clint Hocking told PCGamesN, "and certainly before the vote."

In what may or may not be another prescient design decision, Scotland is independent from the UK in Legion's timeline.

It's also worth saying that due to the nature of the game, there's no 'main' protagonist' as such - which could open up multiple storylines. Not confirmed, but would be very cool.

Watch Dogs Legion release date

Watch Dogs Legion's originally planned release date was March 6, 2020.

However, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed it's been delayed to an unknown time in 2020 or 2021, as reported by MarketScreener.

Why the delay? Well, according to some media, apparently Ghost Recon Breakpoint's poor reception has Ubisoft reconsidering the level of polish needed for launch. Guillemot said that Ubisoft wants to ensure the "gameplay innovations" for each of its games "need to be perfectly implemented in order to offer an optimal experience."

However, we will likely see Legion appear in this year's E3, as well as making an appearance on the next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X and PC when it does finally land.

Gameplay

The big change here (as mentioned) is that you're able to control every NPC in the game.

However, if your current DedSec operative dies, they're gone forever. It'll take some time to get to that point, though.

BUILD YOUR TEAM: You can assign different classes to new recruits

As reported in PC Gamer, the demo version revealed you can choose to be arrested the first time you're incapacitated - it's only if you keep fighting that you'll get to the point of no return.

There are three main classes - Enforcer, Infiltrator and Hacker, first revealed by Ubisoft art director Josh Cook and lead game designer Mathieu Berube in a 30-minute Watch Dogs Legion playthrough at E3.

Once you recruit someone, you assign which class they are. Enforcers are, as the name suggests, combat-focused, while Infiltrators are more tailored to the stealthy approach encouraged in Watch Dogs 2.

They boast a nifty AR cloak, granting them invisibility for short periods of time.

The Hacker is more hands-off - choosing to disrupt and interfere with enemy tech to achieve their aims.

Just like the last games, there will be lethal and non-lethal options - the latter boasting more options than ever before.

In fact, Ubisoft confirmed half of the weapons are non-lethal.

Map

We don't know exactly how big the rendition of London, but PCGamesN claim it'll take roughly half an hour to go from north to south, and west to east.

According to PC Gamer, it'll consist of eight of London’s central boroughs - so expect to see major landmarks such as the London Eye and Piccadilly Circus (which also made an appearance in this year's Call of Duty). Thankfully, fast travel will also feature.

Multiplayer

Ubisoft hasn't revealed many details about multiplayer what we do know is that the experience as the "springboard" into multiplayer.

For example, players will be able to join a team of up to four others, sharing progression between single-player and multi-player.

Pre-order

There are four pre-order options for the game - the standout version coming bundled with a mask and LED crown.

