29 Sep 2020

Red Dead Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 29 September - New Legendary Animals, Bonuses, Discounts & more

The Naturalists go from strength to strength, with another Legendary Creature offering bonuses.

Feature

25 Aug 2020

*UPDATED* Red Dead Online Patch: Update 1.23 Corrects Natural problems

It seems Red Dead Online is unplayable on PS4, what do Rockstar have planned to fix the issue?

Red Dead Online 18 August Weekly Update REVEALED - Rewards, Naturalist offers, One-time Gifts & more

Another update is on the way in Rockstar's Wild West, and here's what you can expect.

18 Aug 2020

Red Dead Online: Naturalist Tips & Tricks - Gear, Missions & more

The Naturalist role has shaken up Red Dead Online. Here are some tips and tricks to play it.

06 Aug 2020

Opinion

Red Dead Online: Why Naturalists are the most exciting role yet - Tips & tricks, overview & more

Red Dead Online have added a new role in the Naturalist, and it could be huge in reviving the game!

05 Aug 2020

Red Dead Redemption

*BREAKING* Red Dead Online Update 1.20 RELEASED

Red Dead Online has received its largest update ever, with just the patch notes reaching 6600 words!

28 Jul 2020

Red Dead Redemption

*RELEASED* Red Dead Online Update 1.20 Patch Notes: Naturalist Trailer, Content Revealed, New Weapons & more

Here's everything we know that's arriving in this all-new "significant update" in the Wild West.

28 Jul 2020

*UPDATED* Red Dead Update 28 July REVEALED: Title Update 1.20 Patch Notes, New Content, Fixes & more

The clock ticks down ahead of the huge update for this amazing mmo, but what can we expect?

28 Jul 2020

*BREAKING* Red Dead Online Update arriving next week - Release Date, Revealed content & more

After criticism from the community, the Wild West is to get even more wilder thanks to a new Role.

24 Jul 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online & Red Dead Online to be shut down to honour George Floyd & Black Lives Matter

Rockstar become the latest company to make a statement in regards to the current climate.

04 Jun 2020

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 26 May - Posse Creation fees waived, Tarot Card sets worth 50% more, new clothing & more

The final patch of the month is coming to Rockstar's Wild West and here's what you can expect.

26 May 2020

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 19 May Patch Update - Featured Series, Shodown Bonuses, Discounts, Limited Time Clothing, & more

Even with lockdowns easing, there's no escaping the brilliant content in Red Dead Redemption 2.

19 May 2020

Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 12 May Patch - 40% off essential provisions, new limited time clothing, bonuses & more

Lockdown continues, but we have the continuous changing landscape of the Wild West to entertain us.

12 May 2020

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 5 May Patch Update, Featured Series, Bonuses, Discounts, Cinco de Mayo & more

Here's what we know about the upcoming reset, with a Mexican twist possibly on the cards.

04 May 2020

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 28 April - Release date, time, Showdown Series, Clothing, Discounts & more

Rockstar's final patch of the month is on its way soon, but what can we expect this time around?

28 Apr 2020

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Weekly Update RELEASED - 28 April Limited-Time Clothing, Bounty Hunting Bonuses, Discounts & more

There's an emphasis on get-up offers this week, so is it time to give yourself a new look?

28 Apr 2020

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 21 April Update Released, Featured Series, Bonuses, Discounts & more

What's in store this week? Well, it won't be long before we find out what Rockstar has up its sleeve.

21 Apr 2020

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

