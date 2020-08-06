Red Dead Online: Naturalist Tips & Tricks – Gear, Missions & more
The Naturalist role has shaken up Red Dead Online. Here are some tips and tricks to play it.
The Naturalist role has arrived on Red Dead Online via Update 1.20, and with it comes many new changes.
This list includes tons of new animals, new characters, gear, weapons, and plenty more.
So let’s go over some tips and tricks on how to get the most out of the Naturalist role.
Gear
Naturalists can get plenty of unique gear. This is accomplished by bringing unique animal carcasses and pelts to Gus Macmillan. But be aware, Macmillan can only make apparel out of pelts, so you’ll have to skin your legendary animal before selling it if this is your goal.
Doing this for Gus Macmillan will not grant you Naturalist XP, which is instead earned through conversationalist efforts with Harriet Davenport – who won’t take kindly to killing animals.
Through Gus Macmillan players can customize gear like the bow, or fashion hides into some awesome new apparels.
Missions
Naturalists have access to many different missions that can all be approached creatively.
Some missions will have you track legendary animals. If you can capture a sample, you’ll earn Naturalist XP.
Other missions will have you freeing poached animals from poachers, who you can feel free to bring to violent ends. By releasing trapped animals, you’ll gain plenty of extra Naturalist XP.
Legendary Animals
With the new legendary animals added to Red Dead Online, it’s going to take some cunning to find them.
Each animal species has several different legendary animals that have different habits. This means you’ll need to track down their location, and study their tendencies to maximize your chance at finding them.
You can read over all of the legendary animal habits, including when they’re easiest to find, here.