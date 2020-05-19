Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 19 May Patch Update – Featured Series, Shodown Bonuses, Discounts, Limited Time Clothing, & more

Even with lockdowns easing, there’s no escaping the brilliant content in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The third update for May is on the way, with Red Dead Online still giving us an escape in lockdown.

Here’s what we know about the next round of updates.

The next Red Dead Online weekly update will take place on Tuesday, 19 May 2020.

The weekly reset takes place at 1am ET / 6am BST so expect the updates to come into the game soon after.

The full extent of the update is often tweeted out by @RockstarGames from 10am ET / 3pm BST.

Bonuses & Discounts

The core of any weekly update is the bonuses for performing certain task in-game.

Last week was all about Moonshiners & Collectors, with Moonshine sales earning you an extra 30%.

GET THAT MOONSHINE – Who will benefit from bonuses this week?

Collectors who obtained Arrowheads and Bird Eggs could claim an extra 50% when sole to Madam Nazar.

Expect certain items to be discounted in Red Dead Online, often from the Wheeler Rawson and Co. Catalogue.

Limited Time Clothing

If you’re looking to change up your get-up, there’s always a great opportunity to change to something bespoke thanks to the weekly update.

TAKE YOUR PICK – Are you in the market for an outfit change?

We saw three bespoke outfits last week – the Tasman, Danube and Manteca hat.

PS Plus & Twitch Prime Bonuses

There are often exclusive discounts for members of PS Plus and Twitch Prime.

We’ve only seen one round of discounts in the last few months, so perhaps rewards are just around the corner!

