Red Dead Online Weekly Update RELEASED: May 5 – Bonus RDO$, gold, and XP for Showdowns and Races, limited-time clothing & more

There are some major rewards for playing Red Dead Online this week. You don’t want to miss out!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the perfect game for quarantine, and Rockstar is giving players plenty of bonuses for hopping online.

Let’s go over all the extra rewards you can get this week.

Bonus rewards for Showdowns and Races

ROLLING IN IT- Players fighting it out in Showdowns and Races will receive plenty of rewards this week

Showdowns and Races are some of the most engaging PvP content in Read Dead Online. They just got even more exciting with tons of bonus rewards for participating.

For a limited time players will receive 25% extra RDO$ and Gold from Showdowns and Races. Players can also take advantage of a 100% XP boost for these game modes. Just keep in mind you only have a week to enjoy these bonuses, so take advantage of them!

You can expect plenty of competition online this week with these bonuses in play along with the rest of this weekly update.

Daily Challenges reward

RELOAD- Take out 3 Daily Challenges this week for a free ability card

On top of these huge boosts, Read Dead Online has even more incentive to play with additional rewards for Daily Challenges.

Players will receive a free ability card for completing three Daily Challenges this week (up to 48 hours after completion).

Limited-time clothing

STYLING- Make sure to pick up the clothing you want before May 11th

Red Dead Online always has limited-time clothing available, and while these aren’t new with the weekly update, you can pick these items up until May 11th.

Fanned Stovepipe Hat

Owanjila Hat

Benbow Jacket

Eberhart Coat

Concho Pants

Darned Stockings

Bowyer Boots

Salter Shoes

Discounts

A PENNY SAVED- You might feel like a bandit robbing stores with these great deals, but you won’t need a mask to get them.

Red Dead Online players can enjoy several different discounts this week.

The following items are all 5 gold bars cheaper this week.

Bounty Hunter’s License

Butcher’s Table

Collector’s Bag

All Moonshine Shack Properties

You can also get 50% off of almost everything shopping at Wilderness Outfitters.

On top of these deals you can also get repeaters for 40% off, hats for 60% off, and pants for 70% off.

If you were saving up to spend, this is the week to do it.