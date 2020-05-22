Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 26 May – Release date, time, expected content, bonuses, discounts & more

The final patch of the month is coming to Rockstar’s Wild West and here’s what you can expect.

The final Red Dead Online weekly update of the month is upon us and, like usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, bonuses and discounts.

Keep reading as we outline what to expect from Red Dead Online’s 26 May patch.

The next Weekly Update will arrive on Tuesday, 26 May 2020.

The weekly reset takes place at 1am ET / 6am BST, with the full extent of the update announced on @RockstarGames Twitter at 10am ET / 3pm BST.

Expected Content

Rockstar often sticks to the same formula with its weekly updates for Red Dead Online, so we have a pretty idea of what to expect.

FRESH GARMS: Expect more Limited-Time Clothing this week

Expect the following to arrive in the new patch:

Featured Series

Collectors Bonuses

New Discounts

Limited-Time Clothing

Twitch Prime Rewards

PS Plus Rewards

The following content arrived as part of Red Dead weekly update for 19 May and will be active in-game until Monday, 25 May.

Collector’s Bonuses

Roam the frontier in search of artefacts and rarities to be handsomely rewarded for your steadfast determination: returning a complete set of American Wildflowers to Madam Nazar will pay 50% more.

CATCH EM ALL – Can you collect a complete set of American Wildflowers?

For a leg up, play any time this week and you’ll receive an American Wildflower map, free of charge.

Discounts

The West is often best traversed with good company.

Kickstart your own band of misfits and join forces with fellow outlaws across the frontier – all Permanent Posse creation fees are being waived for the next three weeks.

SQUAD GOALS – Permanent Posse create fees are being waived

If you need another companion around the fire, pick any Camp Dog or a Horse under rank 40 for 40% off.

Get equipped for the frontier by taking advantage of 40% off the price of the Pennington Field Shovel, Reinforced Binoculars and Metal Detector.

Limited-time Clothing

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue has a little something on offer for everybody, including a selection of items returning to their inventory.

GET THE LOOK – A host of items are available this week

Make sure to pick the following up before they disappear:

The Tasman

The Danube

Manteca Hat

Cossack Hat

Boutell Hat

Irwin Coat

Twitch Prime Members

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Social Club account to Twitch Prime will receive the Collector’s Bag, the Polished Copper Moonshine Still and a Reward crediting them with 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks.

PS Plus Members

This month, PlayStation Plus Members will receive a fisherman’s starter pack consisting of 5 Special Lake Lure, 5 Special Swamp Lure, 5 Special River Lure, along with a Treasure Map of the North Clingman area to boot.

