header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Grand Theft Auto

04 Jun 2020

GTA Online & Red Dead Online to be shut down to honour George Floyd & Black Lives Matter

GTA Online & Red Dead Online to be shut down to honour George Floyd & Black Lives Matter

Rockstar become the latest company to make a statement in regards to the current climate.

Jump To
link decal

Rockstar Close Down Online Games

It's been a very sombre week, with various organisations making statements on the current issues going on in the United States and the rest of the world.

The team at Rockstar are having their say by shutting down their Online Games for two hours.

Rockstar Close Down Online Games

This applies to the immensely popular GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

rockstar black lives matter

This will take place today, Thursday, 6 June between 2pm-4pm ET / 7pm-9pm BST.

There was a silence from Rockstar this week, with no "weekly update" post on GTA or Red Dead Online.

They follow EA, PlayStation, Call of Duty and Cyberpunk on taking action during this time.

READ MORE: GTA Online Weekly Update 4 June

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy