GTA Online & Red Dead Online to be shut down to honour George Floyd & Black Lives Matter

It's been a very sombre week, with various organisations making statements on the current issues going on in the United States and the rest of the world.

The team at Rockstar are having their say by shutting down their Online Games for two hours.

Rockstar Close Down Online Games

This applies to the immensely popular GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

This will take place today, Thursday, 6 June between 2pm-4pm ET / 7pm-9pm BST.

There was a silence from Rockstar this week, with no "weekly update" post on GTA or Red Dead Online.

They follow EA, PlayStation, Call of Duty and Cyberpunk on taking action during this time.

