Red Dead Online: Rockstar to Fix Issues After Fans Complain About Broken Game

It seems Red Dead Online is unplayable on PS4, what do Rockstar have planned to fix the issue?

Recently, Red Dead Online has had some game breaking issues.

Fans of the game have stressed their concern over these issues as they have caused the game to be virtually unplayable.

We know Rockstar are currently looking into the issues and have begun fixing the glitches.

PlayStation 4 players are now struggling to play Red Dead Online due to a new bug/glitch.

After Rockstar‘s update, legendary animals are now available on Red Dead Online for the PS4, but a whole range of issues have now arrived.

The game is entirely unplayable on the PS4 console.

This doesn’t seem to effect PC and Xbox, so you won’t need to worry about your game crashing on these platforms.

Rockstar Patch

Rockstar has addressed the issue on their Support site. Check out their post here!

It’s clear they are working hard to mitigate the bug, and we hope they’ll find an answer soon.

Probably the easiest way to fix the issue is to revert the patch and find a new way of implementing the update.

Unfortunately, Rockstar hasn’t released any information regarding the release date of the patch.

Make sure to check back here for all the latest info, news and updates surrounding this issue!