Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 28 April – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more

Rockstar’s final patch of the month is on its way soon, but what can we expect this time around?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 23, 2020
red dead online weekly update 28 april countdown

The fourth and final Weekly Update for Red Dead Online is just around the corner.

Like usual we expect Rockstar to release a bunch of new content, discounts and bonuses to their online Wild West.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about 28 April’s Weekly Update for Red Dead Online.

5.2 PS Plus & Twitch Prime

Release date

The final weekly update of the month will arrive on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

As for the time, the weekly rest comes at 1am ET / 6am GMT, so expect the new goodies to arrive in-game soon after.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue
  • A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy
  • XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc
red dead online
FRESHEN UP – Expect new garms to come your way every week
  • Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game
  • Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits
  • Seasonal updates and in-game changes
  • News for potential crossover events with GTA Online

Last week’s Content Update

The following update arrived on 21 April and remains active until Monday, 27 April.

Bonuses

Traders can earn a 50% Role XP boost on all Trader Sell Missions, Resupply Missions and Trader Free Roam Events.

Those running ‘shine will also net an extra 50% Role XP on all Moonshiner Sell, Bootlegger and Story Missions.

Showdown Series

The featured Showdown Series is the explosive variation of Name Your Weapon.

Earn extra points for eliminating your adversaries by employing the more combustible weapons in your loadout.

red dead showdown series wapiti
LOCATION, LOCATION – You can head to the Wapiti Reservation and participate in Name Your Weapon

This week’s new location is the Wapiti Reservation in Ambarino.

Discounts

Bootleggers looking to broaden their customer base can take advantage of deals on an assortment of additions including the Bar and Band Expansions.

red dead online bootlegger
ON THE CHEAP – You bootleggers can get well kitted out this week

Meanwhile, outlaws and vigilantes alike would be wise to cash in on the numerous discounts and sales on Saddles, Stable Slots, Role items and more:

  • 60% off all Saddles
  • 30% off all Stable Slots
  • 40% off all Role Belt Buckles, Glasses, Eyepatches, Rings, and Gloves

  • 30% off all Coats
  • 30% off the Moonshine Bar, Band Expansion and all Cosmetic Upgrades for Moonshine Property (e.g. Bar Themes, Fittings & Fixtures Upgrades, and Bar Photos)

Limited-time Clothing Items

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue’s latest selection of limited clothing items are still available to add to your wardrobe, but only until Monday, 27 April:

  • Plaid Cap
  • Folwell Hat
  • Gardenia Hat
red dead online clothing
LOOKING SHARP – We like this look Rockstar has drafted up
  • Macbay Jacket
  • Clymene Coat
  • Cardozo Vest
  • Carver Pants
  • Griffith Chaps
  • Pelt Half Chaps

PS Plus & Twitch Prime

There were no exclusive discounts for PS Plus and Twitch Prime subscribers last week.

