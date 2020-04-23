Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 28 April – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more

Rockstar’s final patch of the month is on its way soon, but what can we expect this time around?

The fourth and final Weekly Update for Red Dead Online is just around the corner.

Like usual we expect Rockstar to release a bunch of new content, discounts and bonuses to their online Wild West.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about 28 April’s Weekly Update for Red Dead Online.

The final weekly update of the month will arrive on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

As for the time, the weekly rest comes at 1am ET / 6am GMT, so expect the new goodies to arrive in-game soon after.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue

A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy

XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc

Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game

Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits

Seasonal updates and in-game changes

News for potential crossover events with GTA Online

The following update arrived on 21 April and remains active until Monday, 27 April.

Bonuses

Traders can earn a 50% Role XP boost on all Trader Sell Missions, Resupply Missions and Trader Free Roam Events.

Those running ‘shine will also net an extra 50% Role XP on all Moonshiner Sell, Bootlegger and Story Missions.

Showdown Series

The featured Showdown Series is the explosive variation of Name Your Weapon.

Earn extra points for eliminating your adversaries by employing the more combustible weapons in your loadout.

This week’s new location is the Wapiti Reservation in Ambarino.

Discounts

Bootleggers looking to broaden their customer base can take advantage of deals on an assortment of additions including the Bar and Band Expansions.

Meanwhile, outlaws and vigilantes alike would be wise to cash in on the numerous discounts and sales on Saddles, Stable Slots, Role items and more:

60% off all Saddles

30% off all Stable Slots

40% off all Role Belt Buckles, Glasses, Eyepatches, Rings, and Gloves

30% off all Coats

30% off the Moonshine Bar, Band Expansion and all Cosmetic Upgrades for Moonshine Property (e.g. Bar Themes, Fittings & Fixtures Upgrades, and Bar Photos)

Limited-time Clothing Items

The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue’s latest selection of limited clothing items are still available to add to your wardrobe, but only until Monday, 27 April:

Plaid Cap

Folwell Hat

Gardenia Hat

Macbay Jacket

Clymene Coat

Cardozo Vest

Carver Pants

Griffith Chaps

Pelt Half Chaps

PS Plus & Twitch Prime

There were no exclusive discounts for PS Plus and Twitch Prime subscribers last week.

