Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 28 April – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more
Rockstar’s final patch of the month is on its way soon, but what can we expect this time around?
The fourth and final Weekly Update for Red Dead Online is just around the corner.
Like usual we expect Rockstar to release a bunch of new content, discounts and bonuses to their online Wild West.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about 28 April’s Weekly Update for Red Dead Online.
Release date
The final weekly update of the month will arrive on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.
As for the time, the weekly rest comes at 1am ET / 6am GMT, so expect the new goodies to arrive in-game soon after.
What do we expect to see?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- New clothing from The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue
- A new Featured Free Aim Series mode for players to enjoy
- XP bonuses in the form of free roam events, log-in bonuses etc
- Discounts on a variety of weapons, properties and items in-game
- Updates on potential Rockstar Social Club and Twitch Prime Benefits
- Seasonal updates and in-game changes
- News for potential crossover events with GTA Online
Last week’s Content Update
The following update arrived on 21 April and remains active until Monday, 27 April.
Bonuses
Traders can earn a 50% Role XP boost on all Trader Sell Missions, Resupply Missions and Trader Free Roam Events.
Those running ‘shine will also net an extra 50% Role XP on all Moonshiner Sell, Bootlegger and Story Missions.
Showdown Series
The featured Showdown Series is the explosive variation of Name Your Weapon.
Earn extra points for eliminating your adversaries by employing the more combustible weapons in your loadout.
This week’s new location is the Wapiti Reservation in Ambarino.
Discounts
Bootleggers looking to broaden their customer base can take advantage of deals on an assortment of additions including the Bar and Band Expansions.
Meanwhile, outlaws and vigilantes alike would be wise to cash in on the numerous discounts and sales on Saddles, Stable Slots, Role items and more:
- 60% off all Saddles
- 30% off all Stable Slots
- 40% off all Role Belt Buckles, Glasses, Eyepatches, Rings, and Gloves
- 30% off all Coats
- 30% off the Moonshine Bar, Band Expansion and all Cosmetic Upgrades for Moonshine Property (e.g. Bar Themes, Fittings & Fixtures Upgrades, and Bar Photos)
Limited-time Clothing Items
The Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue’s latest selection of limited clothing items are still available to add to your wardrobe, but only until Monday, 27 April:
- Plaid Cap
- Folwell Hat
- Gardenia Hat
- Macbay Jacket
- Clymene Coat
- Cardozo Vest
- Carver Pants
- Griffith Chaps
- Pelt Half Chaps
PS Plus & Twitch Prime
There were no exclusive discounts for PS Plus and Twitch Prime subscribers last week.