BREAKING* Red Dead Online Update arriving next week – Release Date, Revealed content & more

After criticism from the community, the Wild West is to get even more wilder thanks to a new Role.

It’s been a tricky few months in lockdown, and Rockstar will be rewarding players with significant updates to Red Dead Online, as well as GTA Online very soon.

Criticism has been drawn in Red Dead of late, with players dressing up as clowns to show their discontent towards Rockstar’s Weekly Updates.

Red Dead Online players can expect a massive new update to arrive on Tuesday, 28 July – according to this post form Rockstar.

Content

The update will feature a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role, plus a new Outlaw Pass, tons of community requested features and fixes, with even more to come in the months ahead.

ROLE PLAYER – Looks like the new Role will involve hunting

It remains to be seen what the new role is, but judging by the images above it looks as if you will be hunting various species.

It’s not just the Red Dead community who receive a significant update.

Labelled as a “summer update”, GTA Online players will receive a “fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.”

But ther’s more…

An even larger update will arrive later this year, as the game receives its biggest ever update.

