Best games coming in 2020: Half-Life, Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield & more (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)

2020 is already looking like a great year for new titles, and we've only just entered February!

There are a ton of new games being released and two next-gen consoles are confirmed for an end of 2020 delivery.

With so many highly anticipated games on their way, including Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite and The Elder Scrolls 6, we're truly spoiled for choice.

This list covers all of the most exciting releases we'll be seeing in 2020, on a variety of platforms.

Doom Eternal

Release date: 5 March

Consoles: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch

Price: £49.99

CLASSIC: A new Doom game has gamers everywhere excited

Only four Google Stadia titles have been confirmed to be coming in 2020. One of them is Doom Eternal.

Doom’s reboot in 2016 was a great time for gamers, and the early signs from Doom Eternal show a big step for the legendary franchise.

With improved combat, incorporating new ways to navigate a combat zone and ways to target an enemy, and new multiplayer modes, the game is a real step for the franchise.

While this will be available on multiple platforms, this game presents a great chance for Stadia to impress with its limited game options.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Release date: 20 March

Consoles: Nintendo Switch

Price: £49.99

NEW HORIZON: The prequel was a massive hit in the Switch community, and a new adventure will release in a matter of months

Switch users have been dreaming about a new entry in the adorably gentle little life sim since 'New Leaf' floated onto the 3D.

Thankfully, Nintendo has answered all our prayers by announcing that a new adventure by the name of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to make it's way to the Switch in 2020.

It already looks amazing, set on a deserted tropical island, where you get yourself the 'Nook Inc Getaway' package and board a plane to go on a greatly-anticipated long-term vacation.

With crafting, endless customisation, and so many new features coming to the world of Animal Crossing, we can't wait to reunite with Tom Nook and Isabelle in just a few months!

Half-Life: Alyx

Release date: March 2020

Consoles: PC

Price: £41.84

NEW LEASE OF LIFE: Set between the events of the Half-Life and Half-Life 2, you'll be playing as Alyx Vance

A new Half-Life is on its way, and this time around Valve is taking Half-Life into the world of VR.

Set between the events of the Half-Life and Half-Life 2, you'll be playing as Alyx Vance, who has the fate of humanity resting on their shoulders.

As part of a growing resistance, you have to try and take on an alien race known as "the Combine" and keep humanity alive.

Currently, we know that Half-Life: Alyx will release on Steam, supporting only PC VR headsets such as Valve Index, Vive, Oculus, and Windows MR.

This means you won’t be able to play the game on PSVR.

The Last of Us Part 2

Release date: 29 May

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Price: £49.99

LAST ONES STANDING: The wait is almost over

It’s a shame we have had to wait so long for a sequel, but developers Naughty Dog has finally confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 is arriving in 2020.

The original received a 95% rating on Metacritic and was GamesRadar’s Game of the Decade, making the sequel one of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2020.

If you're looking for a game that focuses on stealth, survival and gore, this is the one for you.

Success in fights will require the right balance between stealth and physicality, as damage seems to have a more realistic impact on health than before.

The most recent gameplay trailer shows these features off in stunning high-definition, but be warned - it's not for the faint-hearted.

Marvel’s Avengers

Release date: 4 September

Platforms: Google Stadia, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Price: £49.99

END-GAME: Can these heroes transition from the big screen to gaming?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated many people’s lives over the last decade, but one area has been missing - gaming. In May, we’ll finally get what seems to be a comprehensive Marvel game, with it confirmed for Xbox's Project xCloud.

Marvel’s Avengers will bring a single-player campaign, in which you control specific Avengers, and a multiplayer mode allowing you to customize your hero, squad up, and take on missions with your team.

The format seems a lot like Destiny, which would give fans of Marvel so many more hours of their favourite franchise.

Cyberpunk 2077

Release date: 17 September

Consoles: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Price: £49.99

Keanu Reeves features as Johnny Silverhand - a digital ghost that lives on in the head of the game's protagonist, V.

It seems like a lifetime ago that Cyberpunk 2077‘s first teaser trailer popped up, but we are now just a few months away from finally returning to Night City.

Recent trailers and gameplay have shown us a few of the new features coming to Mike Pondsmith’s game, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the return of the dystopian RPG.

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the art book that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also offer a fully customizable experience, as when you load the game, you’ll get to create your own character (a mercenary named V) and select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

It was meant to be arriving this April, but a delay now sees the release date set for September.

Halo Infinite

Release date: "Holiday 2020"

Consoles: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Price: TBC

Perhaps Xbox's biggest series of all time, Halo is finally getting its 6th instalment this year

343 Industries have spent years building a brand new engine for Halo Infinite, which will result in a whole new graphical style when the game releases on Xbox’s next-gen console.

Though the number has been ditched from the title, Halo Infinite is still considered to be the sixth step in Master Chief’s story progression.

We finally got a lengthy trailer at E3 for Halo Infinite, but it’s not quite what we expected.

It starts with a UNSC soldier in space in a Pelican, with Master Chief making an appearance later in the clip.

Sadly, there’s no gameplay for us to comment on, but there’s still plenty to scrutinise, including some loaded Cortana voiceover and a fractured Halo ring.

For now, we're just going to have to wait.

Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga

Release date: After "Holiday 2020"

Consoles: Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Price: TBC

GIVE 'EM HELL: It looks like we are set to return to Senua's discomfort

Set to be one of the first big exclusives for the new Xbox, Hellblade 2 is a HUGE scoop for Microsoft.

The original won five BAFTA awards including Best British Game, so the hype is real for the much-anticipated sequel.

A teaser has been revealed with a possessed-looking Senua chanting, but more details are likely to be revealed as we get closer to Xbox Series X launch.

The game will not be a launch title for Microsoft's new console, but we can expect is soon after. Hopefully before Christmas.

Dying Light 2

Release date: TBC

Consoles: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Price: TBC

2020 is the year Techland finally takes us back to the infected streets of Harran

It’s looking like we are going to have to wait until Spring 2020 at the very least to get a taste of Dying Light 2.

The original game is a timeless masterpiece that still gets millions of players a month, so the development team can be forgiven for taking their time.

Dying Light 2‘s E3 2019 showcase featured several minutes of footage of the gameplay, the infected and the interactive environment where the game is set.

In the Dying Light sequel, the plot will be an organic, reactive creation that can head in a vast array of directions (directions that can be traced back to specific decisions you make in the game).

Dying Light is another game that has been hit by delays, with Techland announcing that is has been pushed back indefinitely.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Release date: '2020-2021'

Consoles: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Price: £49.99

Watch Dogs has made the journey across the Atlantic and landed on the bank of the River Thames

The Watch Dogs franchise launched five years ago and has spanned over two generations of consoles.

This first two games proved popular amongst the gaming community for its focus on hacking, rather than the typical guns-blazing action.

Ubisoft is now preparing to make an even bigger move for the third game in the computer-meddling franchise, taking the action across the Atlantic to the streets of London.

The game's release has been delayed by developers over fears that the game will not be able to deliver an experience that stands close to their vision.

This means the studio will be using every available minute to iron out the creases and add the finishing touches that they wouldn’t have been able to with the initial launch date.

Starfield

Release date: TBC

Consoles: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Price: TBC

The upcoming sci-fi RPG's trailer is rather short, but paints a great picture of where the game will be set.

Starfield is Bethesda Softworks’ next big project, and it has allegedly been in the making for the best part of a decade.

We’ve heard that the science-fiction RPG is set to release before The Elder Scrolls 6, despite all of the hype surrounding the Skyrim sequel.

It looks like Starfield will launch just in time for next-gen platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X‘s release in the ‘Holiday’ period of 2020.

However, Bethesda may be facing major development issues on the new game, with a Reddit leak suggesting that director Todd Howard is “more absent” than ever, as he is now having to work on several Bethesda titles at once.

While the Starfield release date may be a ways off yet, Howard has confirmed that parts of the game are already in an operational state.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Release date: TBC

Consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X

Price: TBC

This screenshot, taken from the prequel Skyrim, shows the open-world that the community is edging to get back to

After years of waiting, Bethesda finally confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is on its way, releasing a short teaser trailer at E3 2018 to get the community excited.

That trailer in question reveals very little, but that hasn't stopped fans on Reddit from posting their location theories - some of which are rather convincing.

The trailer could point at a whole host of settings for the long-awaited sequel, so it would be best to explore the rumours in a cautious manner.

This canonical RPG is likely to stay in production for quite some time, as Bethesda Softworks is trying to get another sci-fi RPG out in time for next-generation consoles.