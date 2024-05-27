Genshin Impact's Version 4.7 update is just around the corner, and it's packed to the brim with exciting content! Not only will players get the chance to pull for the highly-anticipated 5-star characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne, on their debut banners, but the update also brings a long-awaited continuation of Genshin Impact’s main storyline.

Version 4.7 even throws in a brand-new end-game mode for seasoned Travelers! Be among the first to experience everything Version 4.7 has to offer with our release date countdown here.

Following Genshin Impact's usual update schedule, Version 4.7 is expected to launch on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 4:00 am BST. Due to time zone differences, North American players will receive the update on Tuesday, June 4, at 8:00 pm PDT / 11:00 pm EDT.

Genshin Impact 4.7 COUNTDOWN 8 Days 9 Hours 49 Minutes 23 Seconds

Credit: HoYoverse

Here's when Genshin Impact Version 4.7 launches in other timezones:

Time zone Date Genshin Impact Version 4.7 launch time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) June 4 8:00pm Central Time (CT) June 4 10:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) June 4 11:00pm British Summer Time (BST) June 5 4:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) June 5 5:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) June 5 8:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) June 5 11:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) June 5 12:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 5 1:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.7 Maintenance Schedule and Compensation

As with prior updates, Version 4.7 is set to go live after five hours of server downtime, with maintenance starting at 11:00 pm BST on June 5.

HoYoverse traditionally gifts players a hefty amount of Primogems for their patience during maintenance downtime! These can range from 60 Primogems per hour of maintenance to additional compensation for resolved gameplay issues. Players can expect to receive around 600 Primogems in total when Version 4.7 goes live.

What to Expect in Version 4.7

Version 4.6 may have set the bar high with its exciting map expansion and Arlecchino's arrival, but Version 4.7 promises to keep the momentum going! Get ready for another content-packed update, brimming with new characters, events, and even a continuation of the main Genshin storyline.

Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.7:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Clorinde and Alhaitham June 5 - June 25

: (5-stars) Clorinde and Alhaitham Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Sigewinne and Furina June 26 - July 16

: (5-stars) Sigewinne and Furina New 5-star weapons: Absolution (Clorinde’s signature sword) and Silvershower Heartstrings (SIgewinne’s signature bow)

Absolution (Clorinde’s signature sword) and Silvershower Heartstrings (SIgewinne’s signature bow) Archon Quest Chapter 4, Act 6: Bedtime Story The twins, Aether and Lumine, will finally reunite face-to-face after their heartbreaking separation at the game's beginning

Story Quest Clorinde Story Quest (Rapperia Chapter: Act 1) Sigewinne Story Quest (Nereides Chapter: Act 1)

New endgame mode: Imaginarium Theater A reimagining of the Spiral Abyss, the Imaginarium Theater offers eight floors of enemies and a whopping 600 Primogems per rotation, where players are expected to switch team compositions and strategies to reach the end Learn everything you need to know about the Imaginarium Theater here

4.7 Events Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation : Analyze enemy formations and deploy the best units to conquer challenges in two different scenarios: Assault Scenarios : Select and deploy your combat units within the designated staging area Defense Scenarios : Fortify your position with frontline structures and strategically deploy units to counter enemy attacks from multiple directions Endless Forms Most Martial : Defeat waves of enemies according to the special rules of each stage. Adhering to these rules is the only way to accumulate progress toward the challenge goal! Spino Doubleblaster : Use a water cannon to shoot Hydro bullets at floating targets! Look out for special target balls that unleash unique effects when destroyed Record of Reflective Writing: Conquer a bullet-curtain barrage domain! Dodge, weave, and collect Labyrinth coins for rewards Leyline Overflow : Completing the Ley Line Outcrops combat challenges will reward players double the rewards, offering valuable character and weapon Acsnesion materials

4.7 QoL updates The Original Resin will be increased from 160 to 200 . Inventory limits for items such as Forging Ores, Character EXP Materials, and Artifact Enhancement Materials will be increased from 9,999 to 99,999 The food ingredient limit has also been increased to 9,999 , up from the previous 2,000 You can now add up to 100 friends There will be a new “Recommended Stats” feature added to Custom Configuration’s Fast Equip option that will automatically suggest stat priorities based on data from active players



Credit: HoYoverse

For a more detailed look at upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here!

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Clorinde Full Kit | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Full Kit | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule