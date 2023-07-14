Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 Banners Leaked

The launch of the next major region, Fontaine, is just on the horizon! Anticipation within the Genshin Impact community is mounting as credible leaks reveal the character banners for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Version 4.0.

It comes as no surprise that the highly anticipated Version 4.0 update is poised to bring Genshin Impact to new heights. With its newly-introduced diving mechanic and underwater exploration, as well as expanding the lore of Teyvat, players are in for a treat! However, perhaps what excites players the most is the intriguing and diverse cast of characters that hail from Fontaine. Most of these characters made their debut in the bombshell Fontaine teaser, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast".

To shed some light on the upcoming playable Fontaine characters, we have compiled a banner schedule for your reference, based on previous patterns and credible speculations.

4.0 character banners

It has long been insinuated by credible leaker Uncle YC that Lyney is going to be featured on the first Fontaine 4.0 character banner. The role of Lyney in the Fontaine storyline was initially teased by HoYoverse in their “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” back in 2020, alongside his sister Lynette. Since then, Lyney has captivated Genshin fans worldwide with his intriguing design and striking contrast to the rest of the Genshin cast.

Credit: randialos on Twitter Fontaine 4.0 Phase 1 banner

Recently, additional leakers have provided confirmation that Lyney will indeed be included on the banner for Phase 1 of the 4.0 update as a 5-star unit, alongside Yelan, a mysterious intelligence agent from Liyue. Following that, in Phase 2, there will be banner reruns featuring fan-favourite 5-star characters Tartaglia, the Eleventh Fatui Harbinger, and Zhongli, Geo Archon turned consultant for the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Credit: randialos on Twitter Fontaine 4.0 Phase 2 banner

Strong speculation suggests that Lyney's banner will also include his siblings, Lynette and Freminet, as 4-star characters.

Fontaine character banner schedule

According to speculations based on credible leaks and past banner patterns, here is a banner schedule for the Genshin Impact Fontaine update:

4.0 banners

Release date: 16 August 2023

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Lyney Pyro, Bow

Yelan Hydro, Bow



Phase 1 (4-stars):

Freminet Cryo, Claymore

Lynette Anemo, Sword



Phase 2 (5-stars):

Zhongli Geo, Polearm

Tartaglia (Childe) Hydro, Bow



4.1 banners

Release date: 23 September 2023

Phase 1/Phase 2 (5-stars):

Wriothesley Cryo, Polearm

Neuvillette Hydro, Catalyst



4.2 banners

Release date: 4 November 2023

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors Hydro, Sword



Other 5-stars:

Clorinde Electro, Sword

Navia Geo

Sigewinne Hydro, Bow

Arlecchino Pyro, Sword

Chiori

Other 4-stars:

Charlotte Cryo, Catalyst

Dahlia Hydro, Catalyst



Discover everything we know about the upcoming Fontaine characters here: All 18 Genshin Impact Fontaine Characters Leaked, and their voice actors in our guide here.

4.0 release date

Even though HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for Version 4.0, players can make an educated guess based on the current patch schedule. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version Special Program Livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

Version 3.7 was released on 24 May, and Version 3.8 arrived right on time on 5 July (4am BST)/4 July (11pm EDT). HoYoverse is expected to skip Version 3.9, so if there are no unprecedented delays, Version 4.0 should be released around 16 August this year, with its Livestream to take place on either 2 or 3 August!

Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

We will be updating this article when new information and leaks are released, so stay tuned for all the latest updates on this highly anticipated update of 2023!

For now, enjoy the summertime update of 3.8! If you're having trouble finding Joyeux Vouchers for the free Kaeya skin, we've got you covered. Check out our guide on the locations of all 20 Joyeux Voucher Boxes here.

Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!