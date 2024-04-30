Everything We Know About Imaginarium Theater in Genshin Impact

Veteran Genshin Impact players often find the endgame content repetitive, with the Spiral Abyss being the only major challenge. However, HoYoverse is shaking things up with Version 4.7, introducing a massive endgame addition.

Genshin Impact 4.7 brings Imaginarium Theater, a new endgame challenge, and here is everything we know so far about it based on leaks!

How to Access Imaginarium Theater

According to leaks, Travelers will be able to access the Imaginarium Theater through the book Tome of Reveries found in a theater room in Mondstadt.

Credit: mihoYo Genshin Impact 4.7 Imaginarium Theater

Imaginarium Theater features seasonal themes that dictate which characters can participate. Pyro, Electro, and Anemo characters might be the first to take center stage, potentially receiving buffs that extend beyond the mode.

What to Expect in Imaginarium Theater

The core gameplay revolves around "Performance Challenges." Players choose characters based on imposed restrictions and spend a resource called "Vigor" with each challenge. Once Vigor depletes, a character is unavailable until the next season.

The concept draws inspiration from past events like Labyrinth Warriors and Triumphant Frenzy. Similar to Labyrinth Warriors, players might progress through stages, selecting buffs and modifiers.

The Imaginarium Theater throws players into various combat phases, requiring them to switch teams and strategies to reach the end. Leaks compare it to Honkai: Star Rail's Simulated Universe mode and the past Labyrinth Warriors event (Version 2.2) where players had to switch between dungeons, picked up buffs, and chose modifiers to progress.

Leaks hint at different events within challenges:

Companion Events

Wondrous Succor

Mystery Acquisitions

Leaks also suggest a retry button that will allow players to adjust their party and restart challenges. With the Vigor system limiting character usage, having a diverse roster of well-built characters from various roles will be crucial for success.

Imaginarium Theater: Build Your Team and Borrow from Friends

The leaks reveal a character borrowing system for Imaginarium Theater. Players can borrow characters from friends, though restrictions exist. Borrowed characters must meet elemental requirements, and the Traveler and Aloy are unavailable for lending. The hard mode supposedly requires players to have 18 characters at level 70 or higher that match the elemental themes. Additionally, there's a 15-time limit on borrowing a character per season, while players can share up to seven of their characters with friends.

This is all we know about Imaginarium Theater which is bound to premiere in Genshin 4.7 improving on Spiral Abyss.

