Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon Quest Act 1 Guide: Trial answers, and more

Genshin Impact 4.0 is finally here and brings with it two brand new Archon Quest that we will follow through the Fontaine region. These quests reveal the main cast of Fontaine and give us valuable information on the characters and lore of the region. So let's get into completing the Fontaine Archon Quest Act 1 in this guide.

In Version 4.0, Fontaine has introduced a new mechanic with deductive reasoning and evidence-based puzzles. Fitting with its name, the nation of justice puts you through several trials in court where you need to prove your innocence. While most of the quest objectives are very simple, these trials can prove to be a bit challenging. But don't worry, as we've got the answers on how to solve Lyney's trial in the Fontaine Archon Quest Act 1. So let's get into it.

How to unlock Fontaine Archon Quest Act 1: Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur

There are a few requirements that you need to meet before unlocking the Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur Archon quest.

Reach Adventure Rank 40

Complete the Chapter 3, Act 6 Archon Quest: Caribert

This will unlock the Chapter 4 Act 1 Archon Quest Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur. Note that you will unlock Chapter 4 Act 2 Archon Quest As Light Rain Falls Without Reason once you complete the first quest.

Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur walkthrough

Below we will be summarizing all the events that take place during this quest and how to solve the puzzles along the way.

Arriving in Fontaine

The quest chain starts in Caravan Ribat, from where we head to Romaritime Harbor. Here you'll meet Lyney and help him out with some of his magic tricks. Afterwards, you'll have to stop a thief by cutting his escape by reaching the top of the lift.

click to enlarge + 5

Once you're done with that, you can make your way to the Court of Fontaine. Over here, you'll have to head over to the Beaumont Workshop and defeat the Confriere of Cabriere henchmen.

You'll get a quick cutscene and an introduction to the Archon of this region, Furina. Once you're done with her antics, you can head to the Opera Eclise and enjoy the magic show. However, certain events will take place, and you'll be forced to fight a case in court to prove Lyney's innocence.

click to enlarge + 5

Lyney's Trial Answers

Before starting the trial, make sure to collect the three clues needed.

Talk to Quentin on the left side of the Opera stage.

on the left side of the Opera stage. Go to the main entrance and talk to Tristine.

Talk to Esildor, located on the right side facing the stage.

Once the trial begins, present these refutations and pieces of evidence to demolish the Hydro Archon's accusations.

click to enlarge + 5

Accusation Refutation Lyney attacked Halsey Lyney's statement Lyney kidnapped Halsey The voice in the Oratrice Core Chamber Lyney Knocked Cowell Out The Young Lady's clothes Onstage Accident No Loophole Lyney Entered The Tunnel No Loophole

Which Is The Evidence That Lyney Wasn't In The Tunnel When The Crime Took Place?

Answer: Strange Sound heard during the Magic Show

Lyney's Trial Logic Chains

After this, you'll have to answer a set of hypothesis-style questions to deduce the true turn of events.

click to enlarge + 5

Who Was The Only Person Who Could Possibly Have Committed The Crime?

Answer: The Deceased's Identity

How Can We Envisage Lyney As Having Been Unable To Interfere With The Crime?

Answer: Lyney's Statement

How Can I Prove That There Was An Altercation In The Tunnel?

Answer: Strange Sound During The Magic Show

Who Is The Prime Suspect Currently?

Answer: The Deceased's Identity

Where Did The Missing Halsey Go?

Answer: Try all options

Try all options Answer: Broken Flower Vase

After this, we move on to the third and final set of Hypothesis

Who Is The Prime Suspect Currently?

Answer: The Deceased's Identity

What Item Did The Culprit Use To Control The Timing Of The Dissolution?

Answer: Dropped Hook Rope

What Item Did The Culprit Use To Dissolve Halsey?

Answer: Water From The Primordial Sea

What Item Did The Culprit Use To Hide The Mechanism Behind The Crime?

Answer: Audience-Side Magic Box Structure

click to enlarge + 5

Lyney's Trial second set of refutations

Similar to the first set of refutations just give these answers during the second phase.

Accusation Refutation Lyney Entered The Tunnel No Loophole Halsey Dissolved Strange sound during The Magic Show Infighting Between Lyney & Cowell Broken flower vase Lyney Knocked Cowell Out The Young Lady's clothes Onstage Accident No Loophole

With this, you will decisively smash through Furina's arguments and clear Lyney's name. Leave the Opera House to finish the Fontaine Archon Quest Act 1.

That completes our guide for the Fontaine Archon Quest Chapter 4 Act 1 Archon Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur.