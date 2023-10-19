Genshin Impact Furina Build Guide: Best weapons, artifacts, & team comps

After her full ability kit was leaked, Genshin Impact players have collectively dubbed Hydro Archon Furina one of the strongest and most versatile characters ever to grace the game. If you were enamoured by Furina’s flamboyant antics during the Fontaine storyline, you’d be pleased to know that her release has the potential to reshape the meta! If you plan to pull for her, read on to find out how to best maximise her power with our Furina build guide.

We will dive into the best weapons, artifact sets, and team compositions to help you reach the Hydro Archon's full potential, so you can support your team and wash away your opponents with ease.

Furina will receive her first Genshin Impact banner in the much-anticipated Version 4.2 update, with more information about the upcoming Fontaine expansion to be revealed in the 4.2 Livestream! To welcome her arrival, we've prepared a Furina pre-farming guide, along with a comprehensive overview of her full ability kit.

Who is Furina?

Furina is a 5-star Hydro Sword user whose kit revolves around HP modulation. She also has the ability to drain HP from other characters to amplify her damage. It appears that she is best employed as an HP-scaling Sub-DPS and buffer unit who can heal in a pinch.

Currently known as the God of Justice Focalors, Furina holds the position of Hydro Archon among The Seven, presiding over Fontaine. Her days are often spent either indulging in sweet treats or perched at the highest level of Fontaine's grand court, Opera Epiclese, waiting expectantly for cases to unfold into drama.

Furina does not typically involve herself in legal proceedings. However, she takes pleasure in observing almost every trial and immersing herself in that kind of atmosphere. To Dainsleif, the God of Justice lives for the “spectacle of the courtroom" and seeks to "judge all other gods.”

Interestingly, Furina does not belong to the original roster of The Seven Archons who emerged from the aftermath of the Archon War. The former Hydro Archon known as the Lord of Amrita perished during the cataclysm, and Focalors was instated in her place as the Hydro Archon at a later time.

Although Focalors considers herself a paragon of justice and righteousness, often boasting to be "pure", flawless, and faultless, she is evidently troubled by Fontaine’s looming prophecy: One day the Fontainian people will all be dissolved into the waters, and only the Hydro Archon will remain, weeping on her throne.”

Best weapons for Furina in Genshin Impact

Furina uses a Sword. Currently, there are a few weapons that work great with her kit. Here is the list of the best Swords for Furina:

Rarity Name Stat Ability 5-star Splendor of Tranquil Waters CRIT DMG When the equipping character's current HP increases or decreases, Elemental Skill DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, the equipping character's Max HP will be increased by 12% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s, and can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field. 5-star Primordial Jade Cutter CRIT Rate HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP. 4-star Festering Desire Energy Recharge Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6%.

Furina’s best in-slot weapon is her signature weapon, Splendor of Tranquil Waters. This weapon not only perfectly complements her kit but also grants a whopping 88% CRIT DMG at level 90.

In terms of F2P options, Festering Desire will be your best choice. It not only empowers her summons but also aids in charging her burst. If you don't have access to the Festering Desire, which is understandable as it's an event-exclusive weapon, you can opt for the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman, Fontaine's fishing weapon. This weapon serves a similar niche and can be a good alternative!

Best artifacts for Furina in Genshin Impact

Next up are artifact sets. Utilising Furina as an off-field DPS or Support is key to dishing out the most damage. These are the best artifacts to bring her power to the max:

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Main Stats Off-field DPS/Support Golden Troupe 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field. Sands: HP% - Goblet: Hydro DMG - Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate Off-field DPS/Support (2) Noblesse Oblige 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Sands: HP% - Goblet: Hydro DMG - Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

Given that most of Furina’s damage output and healing capabilities rely on her HP scaling and Elemental Burst, it is crucial to prioritise stacking as much HP on her as possible. Additionally, having a good amount of Energy Recharge is essential to ensure her Burst ability recharges quickly. As such, the main stats for her artifacts should be as follows:

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

HP, HP%, and Energy Recharge are good as substats.

Best team comps for Furina in Genshin Impact

Hydro is one of the most powerful elements in Genshin Impact right now. When used in tandem with other elements, you can dish out devastating elemental reactions. Due to the prevailing Hydro-focused meta, Furina can be used in a variety of team compositions:

Hyperaggravate Team Freeze team Mono Hydro team Electrocharge team Furina Ayaka Ayato Furina Fischl Furina Furina Raiden Shogun Nahida Kokomi Xingqiu Kokomi Kazuha/Keqing Diona Xingqiu Kazuha

