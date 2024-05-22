All QoL Changes Coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.7

The recent Developers Discussion HoYoLAB post is making waves in the Genshin Impact community, revealing the latest set of updates to the game that are arriving in Version 4.7.

Version 4.7 brings not only the highly anticipated arrival of new 5-star characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne, but also long-awaited quality-of-life improvements, especially regarding the controversial resin cap. Let's delve into the specific changes that will enhance the Genshin Impact gaming experience in the upcoming version update!

Original Resin Cap Increased

Starting from Version 4.7, the cap of Original Resin will be increased to 200. This means that players can now hold more than five Resin at once.

Original Resin is a limited energy resource in Genshin Impact, used to collect rewards from boss fights, domains, and more. The previous 160 Resin cap was a major pain point for many players as it’s the primary way to level up characters and enhance their power. HoYoverse hasn't budged on this issue since the Sumeru cycle, so players are overjoyed to hear this much-awaited news finally!

Enhancement Materials and Food Cap Increased

In addition, the inventory limits for items such as Forging Ores, Character EXP Materials, and Artifact Enhancement Materials will be increased from 9,999 to 99,999. This change follows a similar vein to Version 4.6, where the cap for Weapon Enhancement Materials was raised from 9,999 to 99,999.

The food ingredient limit has also been generously increased to a whopping 9,999, up from the previous 2,000. This prevents frustrating situations where players have to manually destroy excess materials after obtaining a large quantity of materials.

Other QoL Changes

In addition to the major updates mentioned above, Version 4.7 brings several smaller but welcome improvements:

Increased Friends Cap : You can now add up to 100 friends. This change likely paves the way for the upcoming endgame mode where players can borrow characters from friends

: You can now add up to 100 friends. This change likely paves the way for the upcoming endgame mode where players can borrow characters from friends Artifact Recommendation System: There will be a new “Recommended Stats” feature added to Custom Configuration’s Fast Equip option that will automatically suggest stat priorities based on data from active players.

These quality-of-life updates, particularly the long-awaited resin cap increase, have sent a wave of excitement through the Genshin Impact community!

Many players speculate that the imminent release of Wuthering Waves, a competitor in the open-world action RPG genre, may have played a major role in HoYoverse's decision to answer the community’s most fervent requests.

