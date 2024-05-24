Genshin Impact Clorinde Ascension & Talent Materials Farming Guide

The materials needed to ascend and level up Fontaine's strongest Champion Duelist, Clorinde, have been leaked! With her electrifying kit revealed in the 4.7 Livestream, Clorinde's debut banner has sent players into a Primogem-hunting frenzy. A revered fighter and successor to the Marechaussee Hunters of old, she's poised to join the fray as a formidable in Version 4.7 Electro DPS!

Clorinde first appeared in Version 4.0, quickly capturing the hearts of players with her coolheaded demeanor during the Fontaine Archon Quest. For those eager to gather Clorinde's Ascension and Talent Materials in preparation for her banner release, look no further! Our comprehensive Clorinde pre-farming guide has you covered.

You’ll get the chance to invite Clorinde into your roster in Version 4.7. According to HoYoverse’s patch schedule, Version 4.7 should be released on June 5, 2024, if there are no unprecedented delays.

Clorinde Ascension Materials Rundown

Based on leaks from GenshinHoney, all of Clorinde’s required materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.7 update: Vajrada Amethyst, Fontemer Aberrant drops, Fontemer Unihorn, and Lumitoile.

There are plenty of materials that you’ll need to farm to ascend the undefeated Champion Duelist fully, so let's get right to it!

Vajrada Amethyst

As is customary for Genshin Impact’s Electro units, Clorinde requires Vajrada Amethyst gemstones for ascension.

You can obtain Vajrada Amethyst gemstones by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Millennial Pearl Seahorse and the Electro Hypostatsis. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Electro crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

To fully ascend Clorinde, you will need to farm the following:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Fontemer Aberrant drops (Transoceanic Pearls)

Even though these marine creatures from Fontaine are incredibly adorable and often harmless, sadly, you have to take them down and gather their drops for Fontaine’s strongest fighter.

You can often spot them underwater or near bodies of water in Fontaine. Due to the extensive underwater regions in Fontaine, you'll come across numerous Fontemer Aberrants scattered across the map.

To reach level 90 with Clorinde, make sure to accrue the following:

Transoceanic Pearls x18

Transoceanic Chunks x30

Xenochromatic Crystals x36

Millennial Pearl Seahorse (Fontemer Unihorn)

The Fontemer Unihorn is an Ascension material dropped by the World Boss: Millennial Pearl Seahorse. It's a jagged, purple horn shaped like a bolt of lightning.

Millennial Pearl Seahorse made its debut in the Version 4.1 update.

In order to fully ascend Clorinde, you will need to acquire 46 Fontemer Unihorn

Learn everything you need to know about the 4.1 boss in our Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss guide here, including its location, how to beat it, and the best team comps to do so.

Lumitoile

Clorinde’s local specialty Ascension material is the Lumitoile. It's purplish-blue and resembles a starfish.

Lumitoile was made harvestable in the Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update.

To fully ascend Clorinde, you will need to harvest 168 Lumitoile

Plan an efficient farming route and gather Lumitoile for Clorinde with ease using our Lumitoile farming guide here!

Clorinde Talent Materials Rundown

Like her Ascension materials, all of Clorinde’s required Talent level-up materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.6 update: Fontemer Aberrants drops, Teachings of Justice, and Everamber.

Fontemer Aberrant drops

Once again, Fontemer Aberrants drops are needed to raise Clorinde’s Talent levels. To level Clorinde Talents to the max, you will need the following amount:

Transoceanic Pearls x18

Transoceanic Chunks x66

Xenochromatic Crystals x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Justice Series

The Genshin Impact 4.0 update introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Jusice Talent Book for Clorinde.

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Salacia Plain. Justice Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. To max Clorinde’s Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Books:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guides to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Guardian of Apep's Oasis drop (Everamber)

The weekly boss, Guardian of Apep’s Oasis, is located in a Trounce Domain between the Desert of Hadramaveth and the Girdle of the Sands in the Sumeru desert.

The domain, The Realm of Beginnings, will only be available after you’ve completed Nahida’s second Story Quest.

Once Guardian of Apep’s Oasis is defeated, it will drop Everamber, a talent material used to level up Clorinde’s Talents.

You will need 18 Everamber to max all Clorinde’s abilities, 6 for each Talent

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Clorinde!

It’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can change, so take it with a grain of salt. However, the source for these leaks has a history of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact developments.

For a more detailed look at upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule!

