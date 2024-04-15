This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Genshin Impact Version 4.6 update is on the horizon, and the community can’t wait to dive right in! As you revisit the familiar landscapes of Mondstadt, prepare to set foot in a brand new area in Fontaine that’s teeming with secrets. Version 4.6 also brings the highly anticipated arrival of a fan-favourite character, Arlecchino.

To be among the first to recruit the formidable Fartui Harbinger to your party, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.6 release date countdown here!

Genshin Impact 4.6 countdown

Bringing players the most-anticipated banner debut in Genshin Impact's Fontaine cycle, here's the countdown for the launch of Version 4.6:

Version 4.6 will likely follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates. As such, Version 4.6 will become available on 24 April 2024 at 4 AM (BST), after five hours of server downtime. It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in North America will receive the update on 23 April at 8 PM PDT | 11 PM EDT.

Here's when Genshin Impact Version 4.6 launches in your timezone:

Time zone Date 4.6 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 23 April 8:00pm Central Time (CT) 23 April 10:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 23 April 11:00pm British Summer Time (BST) 24 April 4:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST) 24 April 5:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 24 April 8:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 24 April 11:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 24 April 12:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 24 April 1:00pm

How to pre-install Version 4.6?

For both PC and smartphone users, there will be a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, shortly before launch.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to hit the ground running in Version 4.6 when it launches!

What to expect in Version 4.6

Though Version 4.2 concluded the main Fontaine storyline with a thrilling finale, many players consider the following updates as "filler patches" until the fiery nation of Natlan arrives. HoYoverse, however, isn't letting Fontaine fizzle out – exciting plans are brewing for the remaining part of the cycle, with a wealth of quests and events to keep players engaged!

Alongside the Arlecchino’s much-anticipated debut banner, this update whisks players to a mysterious new area brimming with places to explore and treasures to be unearthed. Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.6:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Arlecchino and Lyney (4-stars) Lynette, Freminet, and Bennett 24 April- 14 May

: (5-stars) Arlecchino and Lyney (4-stars) Lynette, Freminet, and Bennett Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Wanderer and Baizhu 15 May - 5 June

: (5-stars) Wanderer and Baizhu New 5-star sword : Crimson Moon's Semblance (Polearm - Arlecchino's signature weapon)

: Crimson Moon's Semblance (Polearm - Arlecchino's signature weapon) Story Quest Arlecchino Story Quest (Ignis Purgatorius Chapter: Act 1) Cyno Story Quest (Lupus Aureus Chapter: Act 2)

New bosses New Weekly Boss: The Knave New World Boss: Statue of Marble and Brass

Map expansion Version 4.6 will introduce a new Fontainian area that bridges the large gap between Fontaine, Sumeru, and Liyue, called the Village of Petrichor, and below it, the fallen kingdom of Remuria

4.6 flagship event: "Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ For Life Tour De Force of Awesomeness" Return to Inazauma and help Arataki Itto prepare for his exciting musical tour, where you'll get to enjoy and earn rewards from three minigames: Xtreme Carnival Ensemble : Get into the groove of the music festival with this rhythm game, featuring tracks from Genshin Impact’s renowned soundtrack Trillion Trinket Trawl : Find and collect various items across Teyvat, like Starconches and Sango Pearls, to help spruce up and decorate the venue Meeting of Melodies : Seeking out music-lovers, listen to melodies sung by various characters, and restore missing notes

Other 4.6 events Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy: In this new iteration of Wondtrace, upon being captured for the first time, you'll be sent to a "surveillance zone" where you can wait out a 20-second timer or be freed by a teammate. But that’s not all! Rebels must now repair four signalling devices scattered across the map to secure victory, raising the stakes. Specially-Shaped Saurian Search : Utilise a selection of active and long-term negotiation strategies to gain an edge in battle in this combat event. Vibro-Crystal Applications : Before each battle, you'll need to strategically plan "Vibro-Crystal Harmonic plans" for each of your two teams. This involves pairing Transmitter Crystals (trigger conditions) with Receiver Crystals (resulting buffs) to create custom strategies.



On top of that, there will also be an Overflowing Mastery event rerun that players can look forward to!

