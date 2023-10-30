Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily Locations & Best Farming Route

With the map expansion in Version 4.2, new Ascension materials become available for players to collect for their future Genshin Impact mains. One such material is the Lakelight Lily, essential for ascending the flamboyant Hydro Archon, Furina.

The Lakelight Lily is a local speciality of Fontaine. Found mostly in the unreleased Erinnyes Forest area, the stigma of this unique blue flower resembles a dewdrop. Its item description describes it as “A clear and clean azure flower, it is born where Water Veins come together. It has a simple, cool, and elegant fragrance, pungent and refreshing yet gentle.”

Among the 18 new Fontaine characters, Furina stands out with unique gameplay that mirrors her dual nature, allowing her to wield both Ousia and Pneuma. Given her status as the Hydro Archon, it's no surprise that Furina’s abilities will revolutionise the meta. For those eager to ascend Furina to the max as soon as Version 4.2 goes live, here’s a Lakelight Lily farming guide to help you hit the ground running!

Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily farming guide

The Lakelight Lily emits a gentle light and is often found in the wild in Erinnyes Forest. In Teyvat’s language of flowers, the Lakelight Lily means "waiting" and "everlasting promise."

In ancient legends, the Mistress of Many Waters gave a flower as pure as Lakelight to the last Lochknight as a farewell gift. To this day, Fontaine maintains the tradition of picking a White Lily and giving it to those on long journeys, wishing one another the road ahead as tranquil as pure water, and that those most precious will be able to follow its cool light, returning to their side.

Lakelight Lily locations in Genshin Impact

You can find Lakelight Lilies scattered near the water veins that form in the Erinnyes Forest area of the Fontaine. However, since the update hasn't been released yet, we don't have information regarding their exact locations. Rest assured, we will update this page once Version 4.2 is released on 8 November 2023.

What to use Lakelight Lily on

The Lakelight Lily serves as a character ascension material. Players will need to acquire 168 Lakelight Lilies to fully ascend Furina. As per speculations, you can collect around 90 of them in a single run. After that, you'll need to wait for them to respawn in two days or 48 hours.

