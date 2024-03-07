Genshin Impact Finally Returns to Mondstadt for Version 4.5

A well-deserved break!

As the curtain falls on Fontaine's storyline and the Lantern Rite Festival, Genshin Impact players will finally have the chance to revisit the dearly missed city of freedom, Mondstadt!

Whether you're managing a potion shop in a unique management sim-style minigame or caring for adorable cats in your very own cat cafe, Version 4.5 is poised to wash away all your fatigue as players return from their long and arduous journey back to the beloved starting nation of Mondstadt.

Mondstadt makes a comeback in Genshin Impact Version 4.5

Mondstadt holds a special place in every Genshin Impact player's heart. It's the first glimpse we get of Teyvat's vast world, a city that transformed from a turbulent past under tyrants to a peaceful haven brimming with charming characters. Our last visit was during the Windblume Festival in Version 3.5, and Version 4.5 marks a grand return! Get ready to witness how things have changed through two exciting events.

As Mondstadt continues to flourish, its leaders, the Knights of Favonius, known for their alchemy research, seek to showcase their work. Enter Lisa's brilliant idea: a potion shop! This win-win situation allows ordinary citizens to learn about alchemy while the Knights can gain valuable insights into their needs.

In Alchemical Ascension, you’ll be in charge of this potion shop! In this management-style simulation, cultivate herbs, brew potions, and sell your products to increase shop revenue and expand your business. Players can look forward to meeting familiar faces, and scale your business even faster by fulfilling special customer requests.

Since Travelers have been on the road for so long, HoYoverse knows there's no better way to unwind than spending time with adorable cats! Return to the Cat's Tail and care for feline residents in a unique pet-raising simulation, called Feline Fortress Furrdyssey.

Cater to the cats' needs by furnishing their homes, providing their favourite food, and so on. Only then can you unlock playtime with your furry friends! Befriend all the cats, and a "special friend" awaits…

Launching on 13 March 2024, Version 4.5 promises a delightful homecoming filled with heartwarming reunions, a chance to reconnect with the city, and a well-deserved break from your Teyvat travels.

