FIFA 20 Future Stars: Kieran Tierney SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Kieran Tierney’s Future Star card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time.

Kieran Tierney SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Kieran Tierney’s Future Star SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 7th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Saturday 15th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Premier League Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 3: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~250,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. He’s a good card, but for 250,000 coins, there are far better options.

Kieran Tierney In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Tierney has pretty much everything you’ll need in a LB, however he hasn’t got standout stats, especially for the 250,000 coin SBC price tag.

His pace will be great for a full back, with 92 Acceleration and 95 Sprint Speed, and with decent Agility and Balance, as well as 81 Reactions, he should be able to catch up to most wingers.

Going forward, he has fantastic stats, with 85 Dribbling, 90 Crossing, 86 Vision and 88 Short Passing, making him a threat from wide positions.

Defensively, he ticks all the boxes, with mid 80s in all stats bar heading. Couple this with his 89 Aggression and 82 Strength, and he’ll definitely be able to hold his own.

For chemistry styles, I’d be looking at a Sentinel personally, to increase his defending and physical stats even more.

Kieran Tierney Squad Links

Tierney easily links into a Premier League team, with a number of top winger, midfield and centre back options, and a number of good Arsenal strong links to utilise.

Fellow Future Stars card 90 Martinelli provides a fantastic strong link on the left hand side, with 86 Torreira providing a dynamic, potentially upgradeable link throughout the remainder of the season. For those that previously completed Flashback 90 David Luiz, you have a great defensive link now in Tierney.

