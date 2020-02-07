FIFA 20 Future Stars Victor Osimhen Academy Card: List of Objectives, Upgrades and Analysis

Victor Osimhen’s Future Stars Academy Card has been released as a Season Objective in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, allowing players to upgrade the Nigerian’s Future Stars item through gameplay related objectives.

Victor Osimhen Objectives

Here are all the Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to obtain, and then upgrade Victor Osimhen’s 79-Rated Future Stars Academy card, all the way up to his full potential 88 rated card!

A Future Star: Score 3 Goals using Ligue 1 Players

Reward: 200XP & 79 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen

Learning in Lagos: Assist a goal using 79 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

U17 Super Eagle Sensation: Score 3 goals using 79 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

A Promising Start: Score using 79 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen in 4 separate matches.

Reward: 200XP & 82 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen

Moving to Europe: Assist 2 goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Climbing the Ranks: Score a Low Driven shot using 82 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen in 4 separate matches in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen

Future Star Finesse: Score 6 goals using 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Heading to the Top: Score a header using 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen in a Rivals win

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Scoring Streak: Score using 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen in 9 separate Rivals wins.

Reward: 200XP & Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Braced for the Best: Score 2 goals 85 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen in 7 separate Rivals wins.

Reward: 200XP & Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Goal Machine: Score 20 goals using Victor Osimhen in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

OVERALL GROUP REWARD: 88 OVR Future Stars Academy Osimhen

Victor Osimhen In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Osimhen has everything you’ll need in a ST, so if you can dedicate the time to upgrading all the way to his 88 rated version, I’d definitely suggest dedicating time to him.

While he has 94 Pace, he does only have 86 Acceleration, which is a slight let down, however his 93 Agility, 85 Balance and 85 Reactions will make him feel closer to that 94 Pace on his card.

His 90 Shooting is fantastic, with 92 Finishing, 90 Shot Power, and also 85 Composure making him a very good finisher of the ball.

Physically this card is immense. Already being 6’1”, he has 92 Jumping, coupled with 88 Strength, so will be an absolute powerhouse going forward.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that his final 88 version gets an upgrade in Skill Moves from his other cards, making him 4* Skill Moves and 4* Weak Foot, a must have for any top attacker this year.

Victor Osimhen Squad Links

Playing in Ligue 1, there are somewhat limited possibilities for decent links, however there are a couple of decent strong links you can utilise.



Fellow Nigerian 85 Kalu is currently available as an option for reaching Level 15 of this current FUT Season, and 87 Ikone provides another strong link to a Future Stars item.

