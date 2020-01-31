FIFA 20 Future Stars Explained: How to get promo cards, SBC, Objectives, release date, predictions & more

Future Stars is set to drop tonight at 6pm!

This FIFA 20 promo will focus on the exciting young prospescts, giving them massively boosted cards to reflect each player’s potential future rating.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Future Stars ahead of its release today.

For all the latest Future Stars new as and when it drops, follow our Live Blog here.

What are Future Stars?

This event revolves around potential ‘Future Stars’ and exciting prospects in world football.

This brings the possibility for a whole host of exciting new players to burst into the FUT scene with massive boosts, reflective of each player’s potential future quality.

NEXT IN LINE: Who will follow last season’s Future Stars?

Future Stars will feature players under the age of 23 that aren’t yet established as a star in world football, meaning someone like Kylian Mbappe won’t be included, but someone like Daniel James might.

This is a significant promotion as the cards released receive massive boosts compared to their base items, meaning the opportunity for some fantastic new meta cards to be released.

Card Design Leaked

The official FIFA 20 Twitter posted the below image on Tuesday evening, revealing a first look at the Future stars card design.

FRIDAY FEELING: Future Stars will be returning to FUT this Friday 27th Jan

It looks as if Future Stars will be released with a vibrant pink theme on FIFA 20, so your cards are sure to stand out from the crowd.

How to get the Future Stars cards

As we’ve already mentioned, Future Stars cards reflect the high potential ratings of a load of young talents and hence they are very sought after.

If the promo works the same way as last year, a squad of 21 Future stars will be released in packs for a limited time.

Throughout the event, we expect more Future Stars to be made available through SBCs and Objectives.

Last year, the final Future star was decided by a public vote in a special Player Pick – so we can hope for the same again this year.

Future Stars Predictions

The following young talents are showing major potential and are more than deserving of a massive ratings boost as part of the promo.

Joao Felix – 93 OVR

After his big transfer to Atletico, the 20-year-old has been very much in the spotlight and could be one of the best forwards in years to come.

Lautaro Martinez – 93 OVR

While Martinez has become more established this season, he is still easily eligible for a Future Stars item – after missing out on an anticipated Headliners card, maybe he’s been saved for the Future Stars promo.

Erling Braut Haaland – 92 OVR

After securing a big move to Dortmund, the 19-year-old has been tipped as one of the hottest prospects in world football and should land a high rated Future stars item.

Check out our full Future Stars squad prediction here.

