FIFA 20 Future Stars: Nicolò Barella SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Nicolo Barella’s Future Star card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time.

Nicolò Barella SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Nicolo Barella’s Future Star SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Sunday 9th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Monday 17th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Italy Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 2: Serie A Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~210,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. There are far better options for the price.

Nicolò Barella In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Barella is a decent all round card, but there are a couple of areas he’s lacking in to make him truly worth his 200,000+ coin price tag.

Firstly, a big let down are his 3* Skill Moves and 3* Weak Foot. While skills aren’t vital for a midfielder, a decent weak foot is preferred, and only having 3* is something you may notice.

Passing wise, he’s decent, with 91 Short Passing and 87 Long Passing, however when compared to other CMs for the price, these aren’t outstanding stats.

Going forward there are some issues too, with only 72 Finishing, 76 Long Shots and 82 Shot Power, don’t expect Barella to be scoring too many crazy shots.

The slight saving grace around this card are his dribbling and defensive stats. With 92 Balance, 87 Reactions and 91 Ball Control, he’ll feel quite slick on the ball, and with 90 Interceptions, 86 Defensive Awareness and 91 Standing Tackling, he should be quite well served as a CDM.

Nicolò Barella Squad Links

Being an Italian in Serie A, Barella is very linkable, with tonnes of Inter and Italian players to link him with.

New top tier Future Stars cards in 92 Martinez and 91 Tonali are fantastic new links you can utilise, with both cards fitting the meta perfectly. Inter have some top tier wingers, including Flashback 89 Sanchez if you completed his SBC, and League Objective 87 Politano for completing the Serie A Milestone group.

