FIFA 20 Future Stars Nicolò Zaniolo Academy Card: List of Objectives, Upgrades and Analysis

Nicolo Zaniolo’s Future Stars Academy Card has been released as a Season Objective in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, allowing players to upgrade the Italian’s Future Stars item through gameplay related objectives.

Nicolò Zaniolo Objectives

Here are all the Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to obtain, and then upgrade Nicolo Zaniolo’s 77-Rated Future Stars Academy card, all the way up to his full potential 86 rated card!

A Future Star: Assist 3 Goals using Serie A Players

Reward: 200XP & 77 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo

The Wolf of Rome: Score 2 goals using 77 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Third Lung: Assist 2 goals using 77 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

A Promising Start: Assist 2 goals using 77 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo in 2 separate matches.

Reward: 200XP & 81 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo

Italian Talent: Score 2 goals using 81 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo in Rivals or Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Across Fields: Assist a goal with a cross using 81 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo in Rivals or Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Climbing the Ranks: Score a finesse goal using 81 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo in 3 separate Rivals or Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty.

Reward: 200XP & 83 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo

Top Bins: Score 2 Volleys using 83 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Midfield Powerhouse: Score and assist using 83 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo in 4 separate Rivals wins.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Third Eye: Assist with a Lob Through Pass using 83 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo in 7 separate Rivals wins.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

Assist Machine: Assist 15 goals using Zaniolo in Rivals.

Reward: 200XP & One Rare Player Pack

OVERALL GROUP REWARD: 86 OVR Future Stars Academy Zaniolo

Nicolò Zaniolo In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Zaniolo certainly isn’t a bad midfielder, however for the time it would take to upgrade all the way to his 86 card, questions do have to be asked.

Firstly, as a CM, only having 70 defending does limit his ability somewhat, and only having 67 Interceptions, 74 Defensive Awareness and 71 Standing Tackling does mean that he’ll be best served further forward.

As a more attacking midfielder though, there are instantly red flags, with only 3* Skills and 3* Weak Foot being key downsides.

Furthermore, his shooting is below average, with only 86 Finishing and 84 Shot Power, and a mediocre 77 Composure.

His Dribbling may look okay, but only having 78 Agility is relatively poor, and with no dribbling stat above 90, there are far better options.

Nicolò Zaniolo Squad Links

As an Italian in Serie A, there are tonnes of ways you can link Zaniolo into your team.

As defensive options, you have Roma’s 84 Juan Jesus, who is also a live item, as well as the popular Scream 86 Romagnoli. In the midfield, you have a number of good Future Stars cards, including the 88 Barella, currently available in SBCs, as well as 91 Tonali. Going forward, cards such as 90 Immobile and 89 Insigne provide top striking options.

READ MORE: *BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 REVEALED – Second batch of boosted wonderkids available in Ultimate Team packs

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who if you’ll be completing Nicolò Zaniolo’s Objective.

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips!