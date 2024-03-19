FC 24: Team of the Season Predictions

It's almost TOTS time!

FC 24 has seen an enormous amount of content dropped throughout its cycle, with plenty of promos taking centre stage every week, giving players many items to add to their Ultimate Team throughout the year.

From Team of the Year to Fantasy FC, this year has seen plenty of promos dropped into Ultimate Team, but there is one in particular that fans are buzzing for, as they are every year!

Team of the Season is fast approaching, and it is largely regarded as one of the best promos in Ultimate Team, with the best players from every league in the game, being given upgraded special cards based on their performances throughout the year, we have everything you need to know about Team of the Season in FC 24!

Team of the Season is one of the most anticipated promos of the Ultimate Team year, with hundreds of players receiving special blue cards as a reward for having terrific seasons in their respective leagues.

EA selects players from many different teams, giving them boosted players items, in the form of a TOTS card, and they become available in packs, via SBCs and redeemable via objectives.

That being said, we can expect Team of the Season to drop in just over a month, with FIFA 23 TOTS beginning on 28 April 2023, we anticipate FC 24 Team of the Season to begin on Friday, 26 April 2024, with the Community TOTS dropping first!

Team of the Season Players

There have been plenty of competitive leagues in the 23/24 season, with many surprises, such as Bayer Leverkusen going unbeaten in the Bundesliga, and Girona's terrific run in La Liga to name a few.

With that being said, we can expect some new stars in Ultimate Team, along with the likely names who we see most years.

The leagues represented in FC 24 TOTS are expected to be:

Premier League

Ligue 1

Bundesliga

Serie A

La Liga

MLS

Super Lig

Liga Portugal

Saudi Pro League

EFL

Eredivisie

Rest of the World

These different leagues, along with the Community TOTS mean there could be 12 separate Team of the Season releases throughout the campaign, along with the Ultimate TOTS to finish the promo off!

EA doesn't hold back during TOTS and neither should you, so why not start saving packs now? You never know who you could pack in the end-of-the-season promo.

We will continue to update our TOTS hub for the remainder of the year until Team of the Season comes to an end, so make sure to keep up to date with this piece.

Are you excited for Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!

