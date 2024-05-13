FC 24 La Liga TOTS Coming Soon

FC 24 TOTS has entered its third week, and up next is the La Liga squad as EA prepares to drop even more blue cards from Spain's top-flight division.

In this article, we will go through all the essential details surrounding La Liga TOTS, including its release date and predicted players, so let's dive in and take a look!

La Liga is lined up to be the next Team of the Season squad to hit Ultimate Team and will drop on Friday, May 17 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

La Liga will also be joined by Liga F, the main Women's league in Spain, subsequently replacing the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads, which currently feature the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Sakina Karchaoui, and many more.

With yet another TOTS release on the way, fans can look forward to even more packs filled with top-class players and separate player SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding the Team of the Season promo.

La Liga TOTS Predicted Players

All of the TOTS squads released so far have included many incredible cards, setting a very high bar as a result. However, La Liga may raise that bar even higher when its team lands later this week.

With Real Madrid crowned champions, we expect stars from Los Blancos will feature quite heavily alongside other deserved inclusions from Girona, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao among others.

Here are the players we predict to make the La Liga Team of the Season:

Player Club Position Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao GK Yan Couto Girona RB Dani Carvajal Real Madrid RB Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB Ronald Araujo Barcelona CB Daley Blind Girona CB Antonio Raillo RCD Mallorca CB Joao Cancelo Barcelona LB Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona CM Showing 1-10 of 23 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

< Prev

1

2

3

> Next

» Last

There are many more names we could have listed, including Jules Kounde, Sergio Ramos, Koke, Rodrygo, Borja Mayoral, and Robert Lewandowski. However, there is every chance they could still come as player SBCs or Objectives.

Who do you want to see in the La Liga TOTS squad? Let us know in the comments below.

Ligue 1 TOTS Out Now | D1 Arkema TOTS Out Now | Title Update 14 Includes Kenilworth Road Fix | How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC | TOTS Minamino & Benyahia Objectives Guide | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game