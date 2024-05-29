FC 24 TOTS Plus Bakayoko Objectives Guide

We are reaching the close of the Team of the Season promo, with the Ultimate TOTS squad soon to arrive in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released some new content in the game mode, with a new SBC and Objective available now.

PSV winger Johan Bakayoko has been given a TOTS Plus card which is available via Objectives and this is a complete guide so you can redeem the Belgian youngster.

TOTS Plus Bakayoko Objectives Guide

EA has just released a new Objective into Ultimate Team and players of the game mode can now redeem TOTS Plus Johan Bakayoko for FREE, by completing four simple challenges.

The Belgian was part of the Eredivisie title-winning side, has caught the attention of many big clubs in Europe, and looks destined for a bright future.

His new TOTS card is a 91 OVR and has some great stats including, 94 pace, 91 shooting, 88 passing, 92 dribbling, 80 defending, and 87 physical, as well as having a four-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

On top of this, Bakayoko possesses three new PlayStyles+, which include, Whipped Pass+, Trivela+, and First Touch+, making for a great winger.

This is a great card to add to your Ultimate Team for FREE, and he can play at RW and RM, so would be brilliant to use as a super sub.

Requirements:

Score 2 goals with a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals with a cross in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Belgian Excellence

Requirements:

Score and Assist using a Belgian player in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 2 players from Belgium in your Starting 11.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

As well as being able to redeem TOTS Plus Johan Bakayoko, once you have completed this Objective, you will also have four packs to open with an extra chance of packing another TOTS card!

