FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

Team of the Season has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads in packs right now to offer an incredible amount of blue cards.

With the beloved promo only at the start, there are plenty more drops to be expected in Ultimate Team, with EA heading to Germany for the next TOTS release.

Below, we will cover all things Bundesliga TOTS, including players rumored to feature, the release date, and what to expect, so let's check it out!

The next Team of the Season squad to hit Ultimate Team will be the Bundesliga TOTS, releasing on Friday, May 3 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

This next TOTS release will be joined by the GPFBL TOTS, which is the Women's top division in Germany, subsequently replacing the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads.

With a new TOTS release, fans can look forward to more packs filled with top-class players, SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, all surrounding the Team of the Season promo.

Bundesliga TOTS Players

According to various leaks, the Bundesliga TOTS is expected to feature some insane players!

Bayer Leverkusen has taken Europe by storm this season, remaining unbeaten in the league, domestic cups, and Europa League, securing the Bundesliga title in a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Frimpong & Kane

While Bayern Munich's 11-year dominance has ended, there have still been some standout players from the Bavarian giants and elsewhere in the league, specifically Stuttgart, which surprised many by securing a Champions League place for next season.

With that in mind, here are all of the players rumored to feature in the Bundesliga TOTS squad after being leaked by @FutSheriff, @fifa_romania, and @Criminal__x.

Name Club Position Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund GK Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RWB Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund CB Waldemar Anton Stuttgart CB Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen CB Edmond Tapsoba Bayer Leverkusen CB Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich CB Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LB Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen LWB Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen CM

As we saw during the Premier League and WSL TOTS release, EA will likely drop SBCs and Objectives, which will feature even more of Bundesliga's top performers this season, in addition to those available in packs.

We will continue to update this article as we countdown towards the Bundesliga TOTS, so keep your eyes peeled.

Who else would you like to see in the Bundesliga TOTS squad? Let us know in the comments below!

