FC 24: Fantasy FC Promo Out Now

23 Feb 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

Future Stars has been in the FC 24 limelight for the past two weeks, but now it's time for a new promo to take centre stage in Ultimate Team, with Fantasy FC out now.

Formerly known as FUT Fantasy, Fantasy FC is making a return having been enjoyed by players in the past, and now it's set to come back with a bang for the first time in EA's latest title.

With the new promo now live, we've got all the important details, so let's dive in and take a look at what Fantasy FC has to offer!

Fantasy FC out now

The latest promo has just been released in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Fantasy FC going live on 23 February at 6 pm GMT.

Those of you who played FIFA over the years will no doubt recognise this promo as it is a returning release with a slightly new name to match FC 24.

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC

Just like Future Stars, Fantasy FC is expected to run for two weeks and will feature two separate teams that include current players, as well as a team of Fantasy FC Heroes.

As we see with every promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has dropped a full team of players into packs, before SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, all themed around the Fantasy FC promo, join them over the next 14 days.

The Fantasy FC promo consists of live cards that will upgrade if the player or team featured in the item is successful in real life, with the upgrade path working as follows:

+1 OVR - For attackers/midfielders, player achieves 1 goal/assist in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Club wins 2 of the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Player makes 3 appearances in the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Club scores 11 goals in the next 4 domestic matches

This system gives the Fantasy FC promo an exciting twist, as players will not only be looking to pack a good player but also one who is likely to perform well for their club in real life. As a result, their item could be upgraded by a maximum of +4 OVRs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Fantasy FC Players

The first set of Fantasy FC players are now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and 14 stars are on offer in Team 1.

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC

Considering some big names have been included in previous releases, Fantasy FC has some big shoes to fill as it makes its long-awaited return, and based on what we know so far, it's set to be another hit among fans.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the confirmed players in Fantasy FC Team 1 and their official ratings below.

Fantasy FC Team 1

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid - 91 OVR)

Marquinhos (PSG - 90 OVR)

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich - 89 OVR)

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City - 89 OVR)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City - 89 OVR)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter - 88 OVR)

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo - 88 OVR)

Amel Majri (Lyon - 88 OVR)

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool - 87 OVR)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid - 87 OVR)

Matteo Politano (Napoli - 87 OVR)

Sandra Starke (RB Leipzig - 86 OVR)

Benjamin Andre (Lille - 86 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC Team 1

Fantasy FC Heroes

The Fantasy FC promo doesn't only feature current players but also Heroes of the game, who have been given boosted cards and represent a club they once played for. As is the case with the players above, Heroes will also receive an upgrade if their selected team meets targets in upcoming domestic matches.

Here are the Fantasy FC Team 1 Heroes:

Carlos Tevez (91 OVR)

Vincent Kompany (91 OVR)

Nadine Kessler (91 OVR)

Bixente Lizarazu (91 OVR)

Rui Costa (90 OVR)

Paulo Futre (90 OVR)

Rudi Voller (90 OVR)

Claudio Marchisio (89 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC Heroes Team 1

