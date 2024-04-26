FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS Out Now in Ultimate Team

Team of the Season has just improved with three new squads of TOTS players being added to FC 24 Ultimate Team packs now!

The Premier League, WSL, and Mixed Leagues TOTS squads have just dropped into the game mode, giving FC 24 players a huge chance of packing a prestigious blue card.

We will go through the Mixed Leagues TOTS players in this piece, discussing who has received a blue Team of the Season card, and any more future Mixed Leagues drops, so let's check them out.

EA has dropped an insane amount of content into FC 24 Ultimate Team on April 26 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), with three new TOTS squads dropping into the game mode, along with four new SBCs, an Evolution, and an incredible TOTS Objective!

Content like this is exactly what FC 24 Ultimate Team players have been asking for and Team of the Season has started fantastically.

Mixed League TOTS

Along with the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads, EA has also added a Mixed Leagues TOTS team into Ultimate Team, with 11 new players from a range of leagues around the world being given upgraded blue cards that look insane!

According to the FC 24 website, the Mixed Leagues TOTS will run throughout Team of the Season, meaning there will be a new set of 11 players dropped into Ultimate Team every week!

Here are all of the players included in the Mixed Leagues TOTS squad:

Angel Di Maria (Benfica - 94 OVR)

N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad - 94 OVR) TOTS Moments

Nani (Adana Demirspor - 94 OVR) TOTS Moments

David Hancko (Feyenoord - 92 OVR)

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray - 92 OVR)

Serginio Dest (PSV - 90 OVR)

Simon Banza (Braga - 90 OVR)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City - 90 OVR)

Jeremiah St. Juste (Sporting CP - 89 OVR) TOTS Moments

Cucho Hernandez (Colombus Crew - 88 OVR)

Anders Dreyer (RSC Anderlecht - 88 OVR)

These 11 players all look incredible and are available in FC 24 Ultimate Team packs now!

Who do you want to pack from the Mixed League TOTS? Let us know in the comments below!

