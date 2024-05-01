FC 24 Coming Soon as Free PlayStation Plus Game

It's been just over seven months since FC 24 first hit the shelves, but if you've remained hesitant to spend your money on EA's latest football title, then you could be in luck.

That's because PlayStation has announced that it will be available to download and play for free as part of the PlayStation Plus monthly game drop in May.

Below, we'll go through all of the key details including a release date and how to get, so let's dive in and take a look!

FC 24 Releasing as PlayStation Plus Game

FC 24 will become a free-to-play game for PlayStation Plus members, it has been confirmed.

Announcing the news across their social media pages and online blog, PlayStation revealed that the FIFA successor would be dropping alongside three other games as part of the monthly release for May.

FC 24

It means members on the Premium, Extra, and Essential PlayStation Plus plans will be able to download the full FC 24 game on their consoles for free without any play time limits.

Whilst there have been limited trials and free-to-play weekends for FC 24 in the past, its release as a PlayStation Plus game will make it available to download and keep at no extra cost for the very first time.

Release Date & How to Get

The free version of FC 24 will be playable for PlayStation Plus members from May 7. Eligible players can download it directly onto their console from the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus members will also be able to redeem a free Ultimate Team Starter Pack, which contains 11 untradeable players rated 82 or above, and an Icon Loan Player Pick for seven games.

Note: FC 24 will be available to PlayStation Plus members until June 17.

Will you be downloading FC 24 for free? Let us know in the comments below!

